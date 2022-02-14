Good For You; Good For Me

By Seth Mendelson, Editorial Director, Business Facilities

A quote from Texas Governor Greg Abbott in a press release, spouting the fact that the state can claim the right to being the top exporting state in the nation for the 20th consecutive year, caught my eye.

Rightfully so, Abbott is pretty proud of the achievement which shows that the Lone Star State exported about $375 billion in goods in 2021, more than California and New York combined. That information comes from the U.S. Census Bureau. Pouring it on, the release noted that Texas also led the nation in tech exports for the ninth straight year. In total, exports in Texas support nearly one million jobs in the state.

Gloating, and for good reason, Abbott summed up the good news by saying “When attracting businesses and jobs from across the country and around the globe, one Texas advantage tops them all: We want businesses to succeed in Texas, because when businesses succeed in Texas, all Texans succeed.”

I can only hope that every governor in every state in this country is thinking the exact same way. Lesson number one in economic development: When businesses succeed in your state, all people living in that state succeed.

