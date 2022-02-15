Economic Development Deal Of The Year: Gold Award West Tennessee

By the BF Staff

From the January/February 2022 Issue

All deals are good. Some just appear to be better than others. Once again, Business Facilities magazine is announcing the Deal of the Year awards, our tribute to the best deals of 2021. These impressive projects were selected by our panel of esteemed judges, who reviewed dozens of entries to narrow the winners down to Gold, Silver and Bronze selections. (Read about Ford Motor Company and SK Innovation’s battery and vehicle manufacturing plant in West Tennessee below.)

As you will see on the following pages, the judges went big in their selections. Ford, Samsung and KORE Power are investing big bucks into their deals in West Tennessee, Texas and Arizona, respectfully. That is great news for the regions that these companies are investing in—a sure way to generate even more jobs in the area to service these companies as they construct their facilities and operate them for decades to come.

But, it is also a sign that businesses believe in the communities they are moving to. Whether they were one of our winners this year or not, all of the entrants showed that they have a lot of faith in the regions they are moving to and are excited to put the first shovel into the ground and get working on their new projects.

And, for the first time, BF is introducing our Impact Awards, given in 15 different categories to companies that are standing out in a crowd in their respective divisions.

Business Facilities wants to thank everyone who participated in this annual event, from the economic development boards who submitted their entries to our judges who took the time—a lot of time this year—to grade all the candidates and pick the winners.