Ecommerce Company NVGTN Building New HQ In Florida

Athletic wear online retail company NVGTN (pronounced “navigation”) plans to invest $15 million in a 100,000- square-foot facility in the Trinity Corporate Center in Pasco County, FL. The company’s new headquarters will house both its customer service and fulfillment operations, to which it will add at least 30 new full-time positions.

“Our amazing customer base always has, and always will be, the top priority. This new facility will provide improved logistics, innovation, and sustainability efforts that we’re excited to integrate,” said Brett Schneggenburger, CEO, NVGTN. “The possibilities for expansion and growth seem endless in Pasco County. The community around our new location is very attractive to us and we’re looking forward to becoming a part of it.”

Three years ago, Brett Schneggenburger and his wife Ashleigh Schneggenburger created NVGTN to fill a void in the clothing industry to produce affordable yet trendy and form-flattering athletic wear suitable for everyone. Utilizing social media to market new collections, the company has developed a vast global customer base in over 170 countries. NVGTN’s team-like environment focuses on continuous expansion, efficiency, and customer satisfaction.

“Brett and Ashleigh have an ambitious entrepreneurial spirit. They have turned their small at-home start-up into a very successful company in such a short time, and that is something we embrace and are thrilled to welcome to Pasco County,” said Bill Cronin, Pasco Economic Development Council President/CEO. “I look forward to building our relationship with NVGTN and to continue to see them grow and flourish.”

NVGTN launches new lines every two to three months and during new product launches can have an influx of over 50,000 orders. As the company expands, it will focus on streamlining operations in the fulfillment center. The company currently employs 60 part time employees in fulfillment, and once the new location is complete it hopes to add 30 full time positions.

“On behalf of myself and the other commissioners I would like to welcome NVGTN to Pasco County,” said Kathryn Starkey, Chairman, Pasco County Board of County Commissioners. “The company itself is so young and has seen such success already, I am just thrilled they chose to headquarter and establish themselves in Pasco. I hope they will be able to utilize many of our workforce training opportunities and international programs as they continue to grow. I fully expect these young entrepreneurs to be exciting to watch as they grow their brand.”

