Company Expansions To Create Nearly 3,600 New Jobs In Georgia

Online car retailer Carvana continues to grow its presence in Georgia with an expansion of its Metro Atlanta operations. The Phoenix-based Fortune 500 company currently employs more than 1,500 people in the state, and plans to employ an additional 3,500 during the coming years.

“Atlanta was the first market where we sold 1,000 cars in one month and is still our largest even though we’ve sold more than one million vehicles to date,” said Ernie Garcia, Carvana Founder and CEO. “Now more than ever, we remain committed to our continued expansion within the region.”

Carvana operates several logistics hubs in Georgia, as well as an inspection center that employs more than 400 team members. Last year, the company launched one of its tallest patented Car Vending Machines measuring 12 stories high in the state. Carvana’s expanded campus is located in DeKalb County at State Farm Park Center Building 1 in the City of Dunwoody.

“Carvana is another shining example of the success entrepreneurs can achieve in the No. 1 state for business,” said Governor Brian P. Kemp. “I appreciate this innovative company for continuing to invest in Georgia and for placing their trust in our world-class infrastructure and workforce. This expansion will provide many exciting opportunities for hardworking Georgians, and represents another step in the Peach State’s growth as a hub for forward-thinking companies.”

“Carvana’s decision to locate their Customer Experience Center headquarters in Metro Atlanta is wonderful news for our entire region,” said Metro Atlanta Chamber President and CEO Katie Kirkpatrick. “Carvana will benefit from our large, skilled, and diverse workforce fueled by our universities as well as people moving to our region from all over the world. Congratulations to Carvana and all of the organizations that worked to support this decision.”

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) worked with Decide DeKalb, the Dunwoody Development Authority, Georgia Power, and the Metro Atlanta Chamber on the project.

“Carvana has made Georgia a key player in the development of their people-first mission, and we are proud that they are continuing to invest in our state and talent,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “We thank Carvana and look forward to a strong relationship through Georgia’s numerous talent and logistics assets as their rapid growth continues.”

Titan Steel Door To Create Over 90 Jobs

In Hart County, Titan Steel Door will invest more than $11 million to expand its operations. The expansion will create 90 new jobs at the Gateway Industrial Park in northeast Georgia.

Titan Steel Door currently has manufacturing operations in Murrayville, where it employs more than 30 people in Lumpkin County. As part of this expansion, the company will open a more than 145,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Hartwell. The investment will allow for increased capacities in the company’s current product line of detention doors/frames and windows, as well as its new product lines of detention walls and ceilings.

“Titan Steel Door is thrilled to be expanding our operations in Hartwell,” said Titan President Dick Treadwell. “We’re proud to be a part of the Hartwell community and look forward to expanding not only our business, but also our presence in the local community.”

“Through this investment, we will expand our capacity to continue delivering high-quality detention steel doors and frames as well as new detention products to our growing customer base,” added Titan Vice President Damon Santimauro.

“Georgia’s highly skilled workforce is one of the key assets that not only attracts job creators from other states, but also leads employers already here to expand,” said Gov. Kemp. “As Titan Steel Door continues to grow in the No. 1 state for business, I look forward to seeing the new opportunities they will bring to hardworking Georgians in Hart County.”

“The Hart County Board of Commissioners is pleased to see Titan Steel Door planning for growth in Hart County,” said Hart County Commission Chair Marshall Sayer. “The skill sets needed for this business are an excellent match for Hart County’s workforce and the technical pathways being taught in our Hart College and Career Academy.”

GDEcD worked with the Hart County Industrial Building Authority and Georgia Quick Start on the project.

“We’re proud to congratulate our partners at the Hart County Industrial Building Authority and Titan Steel Door on this northeast Georgia expansion,” said GDEcD Commissioner Wilson. “It’s gratifying when our existing industries reinvest in Georgia and our people, and it’s further testament that our state’s investments in developing a quality workforce are helping businesses here succeed.”

