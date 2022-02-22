Back To The Future

By Seth Mendelson, Editorial Director, Business Facilities

DeLorean Motor Company announced last week that it is back in business, planning to start producing electric vehicles and announcing that it is opening its global world headquarters and 450 corporate jobs to San Antonio, TX.

Wow, we really are going Back to the Future, the 90s movie series that featured the DeLorean car as an escape hatch back to modern times.

And, why not? DeLorean has a mythical name and image with car buffs and about 6,000 of the iconic space-age vehicles are still in circulation, according to the company. Plus, the EV market is still in its infancy and DeLorean has as good a shot of making a name for itself as any other start-up company not named Tesla.

So we can only wish the officials at DeLorean the best of luck as they seek their spot in this fledgling, challenging and exciting marketplace. It promises to be interesting times ahead.

