Back To The Future: DeLorean Plans A Comeback In Texas

Iconic automotive brand DeLorean Motor Company is planing a comeback with production of a new electric vehicle. The company’s global headquarters — contingent on final approvals of various incentive packages — will bring approximately 450 mostly executive, management, and engineering jobs to San Antonio, TX. The headquarters facility will be located in Port San Antonio, a dynamic technology and innovation campus just southwest of downtown San Antonio.

“We are grateful for the tremendous support we’ve received from the community,” said Joost de Vries, CEO of DeLorean Motor Company. “San Antonio boasts a growing component and vehicle manufacturing sector as well as a wide array of global advanced manufacturing operations. This allows us countless synergies between established companies and suppliers in the broader region. A deep talent pool and a strong local academic ecosystem will foster further innovation.”

The company currently provides services to the roughly 6,000 original DeLorean coupes still in circulation, and has acted as a steward of the brand over the last 40 years. The new venture will give the iconic brand a strategic location to pursue growth opportunities in the booming electric vehicle industry while creating hundreds of jobs in the San Antonio region.

“In an increasingly competitive electric vehicle market, San Antonio is ready to lead,” said San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “By planning to establish their global headquarters in San Antonio, DeLorean is validating the talent, strategic preparation, and adaptability our region provides for EV manufacturers to thrive.”

The company’s return as an active DeLorean manufacturer was teased during this past weekend’s Super Bowl LVI pregame.

The San Antonio regional automotive manufacturing hub is already home to Toyota, Navistar, and Tesla, as well as a network of suppliers spanning from the Austin region to Monterrey, Mexico. DeLorean plans to initially establish its headquarters in San Antonio while continuing to evaluate locations for manufacturing operations.

“The future of automotive innovation is here in San Antonio,” said Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff. “We have invested in building the ecosystem with the engineering, tech, and cyber talent, infrastructure, and supply chain that companies need. We’re about to see those investments pay tremendous dividends. I look forward to officially welcoming DeLorean to San Antonio.”

Among the advantages that a Port San Antonio location offers DeLorean is proximity to an upcoming state-of-the-art innovation facility, Tech Port Center + Arena. The 130,000-square-foot venue will include a collaborative lab space for prototyping new technologies; a technology museum and industry showroom to help connect locally-based innovations with potential buyers; and a 3,200-seat arena that can accommodate product launches, specialized trainings, conventions and other industry functions.

“Port San Antonio is a growing and nationally-important destination for innovators and their collaborators — from other industries on our campus and in our region to a world-class array of educators and research partners,” said Port San Antonio CEO Jim Perschbach. “We are thrilled to welcome DeLorean into our network of leading technology creators all working towards a safer, more productive connected future.”

DeLorean also plans to work in partnership with regional educational institutions like Texas A&M University San Antonio, The University of Texas at San Antonio, Trinity University, Texas State University, and others to continue growing a pipeline of skilled professionals and leverage the research and development expertise of San Antonio-based institutions like Southwest Research Institute.

“This is a tremendous win for our region as we further focus our efforts to attract high impact, global headquarters to San Antonio,” said greater:SATX president and CEO Jenna Saucedo-Herrera. “DeLorean plans to relocate its C-Suite executives to San Antonio and hire hundreds of engineering and management positions within our community. We look forward to working with DeLorean to continue growing within the San Antonio region.”

“There is no better place than Port San Antonio, located in District 4, to be the home of the innovative DeLorean EV project. Reconceptualizing the classic DeLorean into a model that will change our future with elements of our past is a fitting project to develop at the Port, which was built on the legacy of the former Kelly Air Force Base. We are witnessing history being made as Port solidifies its position as the Innovation Capital of Texas with the upcoming opening of the Innovation Center and an evolving ecosystem centered on emerging technologies in leading industries,” said San Antonio City Councilwoman Dr. Adriana Rocha Garcia.

The City of San Antonio and Bexar County are considering incentive packages to support the company’s growth in San Antonio.

