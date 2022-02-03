Amazon, Eli Lilly To Bring 1,100 Jobs To North Carolina

Amazon is building a 1.3 million-square-foot fulfillment facility in Cumberland County, NC. The new distribution operation will create more than 500 full-time jobs with additional part-time opportunities. Located on 94 acres in the Military Business Park, the facility is expected to begin receiving products into the company’s fulfillment network and ready them for shipment to consumers in 2023.

“Amazon is excited to expand operations in Cumberland County, North Carolina, investing in a new fulfillment center in Fayetteville,” said Nikki Forman, Amazon Spokesperson. “We are committed to providing efficient delivery for customers and creating hundreds of jobs for the talented workforce in the area.”

Factors influencing Amazon’s selection of Cumberland County include its highly skilled workforce and solid labor market, enhanced by many of the 7,000 service members transitioning from Fort Bragg each year. Additionally, the county’s centralized geographic location and access to major interstates were selling points for the area.

This is the second project the company has announced in Cumberland County. In May 2021, Amazon announced a new last-mile facility, establishing the company’s operations in the community. Currently under construction, the project will complement this new distribution center.

The City of Fayetteville and Cumberland County have each approved up to $1.25 million to assist with infrastructure improvements. To receive these incentives, Amazon must meet job and investment goals.

“I welcome the significant positive impact that Amazon will make here,” said Mayor Mitch Colvin, City of Fayetteville. “The fact that Amazon has twice selected to invest in our area sends a strong signal to other potential employers about the many wonderful benefits this region has to offer, from our central location to the thriving workforce, and excellent business climate.”

“Bringing technology-focused, innovative companies like Amazon to the area is a major focus for FCEDC,” said Fayetteville Cumberland County Economic Development Corporation (FCEDC) Chairman Kelvin Farmer. “We are thankful for the hard work of the talented FCEDC team. We are excited to see what the future holds in terms of economic growth for the community and proud to have Amazon at the top of our list of growing local employers.”

Eli Lilly Picks Cabarrus County For $1B Investment

Eli Lilly and Company will invest $1 billion and create nearly 600 new jobs in Cabarrus County, NC. The global healthcare and biopharmaceutical company will build a new pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Concord.

“Lilly is entering an exciting period of growth and we are committed to delivering innovative medicines to patients around the world,” said Edgardo Hernandez, senior vice president and president, Lilly Manufacturing Operations. “Expanding our manufacturing footprint in North Carolina enables us to continue to produce today’s medicines while providing additional capacity to manufacture the medicines of tomorrow. We are pleased to again partner with North Carolina to bring jobs to American workers and provide more medicines that patients need to address health challenges.”

The Indiana-based company’s new Concord facility will utilize the latest technology to manufacture injectable products and devices and increase the company’s manufacturing capacity. The site, in conjunction with the Lilly facility announced in 2020 in Research Triangle Park, will help the company strengthen its connections with the state’s universities and workforce development network, as well as gain access to a strong transportation network.

“Lilly’s choice brings more good jobs to North Carolina from one of our most important industries,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “North Carolina has become a premier hub for the world, thanks to our exceptional workforce and commitment to education.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce led the state’s support for the company during its site evaluation and decision-making process. The project will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee. The JDIG agreement authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to $12.1 million, spread over 12 years. The company’s JDIG agreement lists its investment target as $939 million.

“North Carolina’s workforce continues to deliver a competitive edge to companies like Lilly, and we aim to keep it that way,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “The state’s strategic economic development plan is called the First in Talent plan for a reason, and that’s because North Carolina understands the importance of investing in our people and the educational systems that create opportunities for everyone.”

In addition, because Lilly chose a site in Cabarrus County, classified by the state’s economic tier system as Tier 3, the JDIG agreement calls for moving more than $4 million into the state’s Industrial Development Fund – Utility Account. This fund helps rural communities finance necessary infrastructure upgrades to attract future business.

