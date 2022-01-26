Tractor Supply Investing $100M In New Arkansas Distribution Center

Tractor Supply Company will invest about $100 million to build a new distribution center in Maumelle, AR. The approximately 900,000-square-foot distribution center is expected to create more than 450 new full-time jobs by the end of 2023, and service about 250 Tractor Supply stores at full capacity. Construction is scheduled to begin in the middle of 2022, with an anticipated completion in late 2023.

“Tractor Supply is excited to begin work on our 10th distribution center, and we look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with the Maumelle community,” said Hal Lawton, President and CEO. “In support of our Life Out Here Strategy, this new distribution center is a significant investment to help serve our growing store base and online sales as we build a strong, relevant company for the future. We appreciate the support of the many state and local officials who have worked extensively to establish a business climate in which everyone can prosper.”

From the beginning of the site search, Tractor Supply and JLL worked closely with the state of Arkansas, Maumelle city officials, and Chris Murphy, Senior Project Manager with Entergy Arkansas. In 2019, Murphy and Tandee White, also with Entergy Arkansas, partnered with the city to certify the tract as a “Select Site” resulting in a more efficient site due diligence process.

“We have added more than 26,000 new jobs to the state’s economy since 2015, and the creation of 450 full-time jobs will continue to boost to the state’s economy and make a big impact on Arkansas families,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson. “Arkansas has a dedicated and skilled workforce that is ready to meet Tractor Supply Company’s needs as they embark on this newest expansion. We wish the company well as they grow and expand in Arkansas, and we are here to help them however we can.”

“I am thrilled that Tractor Supply is investing in Maumelle with their newest distribution center, said Maumelle Mayor Caleb Norris. “It is clear that Tractor Supply’s values complement Maumelle’s vision quite well and their presence will be a great addition to our community. The new facility located in our thriving industrial park will provide 450 new jobs and strengthen our already growing local economy. This huge win for Maumelle follows years of work and demonstrates that Maumelle is a thriving city.”

Tractor Supply currently operates 34 stores in Arkansas and 2,003 stores across 49 states, as of December 25, 2021. With the addition of a distribution center in Navarre, OH scheduled to be complete in late 2022, the company operates nine distribution centers in various locations including Frankfort, NY; Casa Grande, AZ; Franklin, KY; Hagerstown, MD; Macon, GA; Pendleton, IN; Waco, TX; and Waverly, NE.

“We are thrilled that Tractor Supply will open its newest distribution center in Maumelle,” commented Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston. “Tractor Supply has a long history of meeting the needs of rural residents, and Maumelle is an ideal location to carry the company forward. This center will give Tractor Supply easy and convenient access to stores throughout the region.”

