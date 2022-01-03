Science 37 To Relocate HQ To Research Triangle Region

Science 37, Inc. will relocate its corporate headquarters from Culver City, CA to North Carolina’s Research Triangle region and create 250 jobs over five years. The clinical research company will invest nearly $1.5 million to establish operations in Wake County.

“The Science 37 model has enabled clinical trial sponsors to accelerate enrollment, retain patients longer and attract a more representative patient population, which has led to tremendous growth for our company,” said David Coman, CEO of Science 37. “Establishing our headquarters in the Research Triangle, a magnet for biopharmaceutical innovation, will enable Science 37 to continue grow; attracting and retaining top talent dedicated to accelerating research and enabling access for patients and providers, anywhere.”

Science 37 enables universal access to clinical research, making it easier for patients and providers to participate from anywhere. As a pioneer of decentralized clinical trials, the Science 37 Clinical Trial Operating System (OS) supports more agile clinical research designs with its full stack, end-to-end technology platform and specialized networks of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators and connected devices.

“I’m pleased to welcome Science 37’s new headquarters to North Carolina and the Research Triangle,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “With our talented workforce and strong infrastructure, North Carolina offers the right ingredients for life science companies and their employees to succeed.”

While salaries will vary based on job roles, the average wage for all the new jobs will be $114,400, which is above the Wake County average of $68,317. The total payroll impact from this project on the region is expected to reach more than $28 million, each and every year.

“The ecosystem that supports North Carolina’s life science industry is second to none, and Science 37’s decision strengthens our position even more,” said North Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “Companies in this vibrant industry depend on our skilled and talented workforce, and as the state’s First in Talent strategic plan makes clear, investments in our educational and training systems will keep opportunities like this coming our way.”

Science 37’s project in North Carolina will be facilitated by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee. Over the course of the 12-year term of this grant, the project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by $783 million. Using a formula that takes into account the new tax revenues generated by the new jobs, the JDIG agreement authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to $3,336,750, spread over 12 years.