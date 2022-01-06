Parkway Products Investing $6M In Tennessee Expansion

Parkway Products, LLC will invest $5.7 million to expand its existing operations in Greene County, TN. The injection molding company will create 160 new jobs at its injection molding facility over the next five years. The expansion will allow Parkway Products to add several lines and assist in the purchase and installation of new assets, tooling costs and space.

“We are excited to invest in Greene County, Tennessee because of the strong growth we have seen in our loyal customer base of equipment manufacturers, the productivity and commitment of a terrific team of Parkway associates in Greeneville, and the support of local government that respects the contributions made by Parkway and the industrial supply chain to the local economy,” said Andrew Green, CEO, Parkway Products. “We see Greene County as a great place to grow and will continue to strive to make Parkway Products an employer of choice for more people in Greeneville.”

With 10 facilities in the U.S. and Mexico, Parkway is a leader in six niche injection mold processes and has an extensive history and expertise in the aerospace and electronics, agriculture, off-road truck, automotive, healthcare, industrial and infrastructure markets.

“Thank you to Parkway Products for creating 160 new high-quality manufacturing jobs in Greeneville,” said Governor Bill Lee. “Tennessee’s advanced manufacturing job creation far exceeds national growth with employment concentration more than 30% higher than the national average. We look forward to seeing how the residents of Greene County will benefit from this new investment.”

In the last five years, TNECD has supported more than 40 economic development projects in Northeast Tennessee resulting in roughly 3,600 job commitments and $1 billion in capital investment.

“When a company expands in Tennessee, it is a testament to our state’s business-friendly climate, skilled workforce and quality of life,” said Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Bob Rolfe. “We appreciate Parkway’s continued partnership with the state of Tennessee and its investment in Greeneville.”

