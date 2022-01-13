Nucor Announces Largest Investment In West Virginia History

Nucor Corporation will make its single largest investment in company history with the location of a more than $2.7 billion state-of-the-art sheet steel mill in Mason County, WV. The project represents the largest capital investment in West Virginia history.

“Following a thorough process to determine the right location for our state-of-the-art, greenfield sheet mill, we are thrilled to make this significant investment in West Virginia and enhance our presence in this important region,” said Leon Topalian, President and CEO of Nucor Corporation. “Our new sheet mill in Mason County will have unmatched capabilities that will enable the continued expansion of high-quality, low carbon steels, building on our industry-leading offerings. We are pleased to create hundreds of new, high-paying jobs, and position West Virginia as a leader in clean steel production. We are also excited to create substantial long-term value for investors through this high-return investment, which will help drive Nucor’s continued growth.”

North Carolina-based Nucor is a Fortune 150 company and the largest steel producer in the U.S. The company produces steel by recycling scrap metal in electric arc furnaces, making it North America’s largest recycler of any material, one of the cleanest steel producers in the world, and a leader in sustainable steel production.

The mill will produce up to 3 million tons of sheet steel per year for the automotive, appliance, HVAC, heavy equipment, agricultural, transportation, and construction markets. It will also include advanced downstream processing capabilities, including a tandem cold mill, annealing capabilities, and initially two galvanizing lines. Galvanizing capabilities will include an advanced high-end automotive line with full inspection capabilities as well as a construction-grade line.

Construction of the Mason County mill will begin this year, and it is expected to be operational by 2024. Upon completion, it will create approximately 800 manufacturing jobs. The company is also considering building a transloading and processing center in the northern part of the state in order to create a broader logistics network to better serve its customers in the upper Midwest and Northeast regions.

“This is a landmark announcement in the history of our state,” said Governor Jim Justice. “Nucor’s brand new facility is going to be a key part of West Virginia’s DNA long into the future. It’s going to change lives by bringing hundreds of great-paying jobs to Mason County, and the economic ripple effects will bring even more goodness to our state.

“I sincerely thank Nucor for their commitment to West Virginia and for allowing us to showcase our ability to compete with other states for major manufacturing facilities like this,” he continued. “From the very first call with their CEO, I knew they shared the values that we in West Virginia share as well, ones that will make us great partners for generations to come. It took a team of people to pull this off, and I am immensely proud of all those involved.”

Nucor considered other states, including neighboring Ohio and Pennsylvania, for the project. The site selection process began in August 2021 and included location assistance, data analysis, and relationship developments throughout the state.

“This is an enormous accomplishment for the great state of West Virginia,” said West Virginia Department of Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael. “It is an honor to share in this announcement of Nucor’s new location in Mason County. There was a lot of hard work and dedication that went into making this a reality and there’s no doubt that West Virginia is the best place for this steel mill. We give a warm welcome and look forward to supporting the Nucor team as they succeed in West Virginia.