New Fiberon Manufacturing Facility To Create 310 Jobs In Tennessee

01/27/2022

Wood-alternative decking, railing and cladding maker Fiberon will establish new manufacturing and distribution operations in Columbia, TN. The company, a subsidiary of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., will create 310 new jobs in Maury County over the next five years.

“With its world class workforce and proximity to customers and resources, Columbia, Tennessee proved to be a natural fit for Fiberon’s new facility, and we are excited to become a part of the community,” said Brett Finley, president, Fortune Brands Outdoors & Security. “This new facility will help Fiberon meet the sustained, growing demand for our composite decking products and support our continued focus on the attractive outdoor living market.”

Fiberon deck boards comprise nearly 94% recycled content. (Photo: Fiberon)

Fiberon employs more than 600 people across the U.S. through its bicoastal manufacturing and distribution operations in New London, NC and Meridian, ID.

“Tennessee’s highly skilled workforce plays a vital role in attracting businesses to the state,” said Governor Bill Lee. “I thank Fiberon for creating 310 new positions in Maury County, which will provide this community with new opportunities in the advanced manufacturing and distribution industries.”

“Our state’s central location facilitates easy access between businesses like Fiberon and their customers and suppliers,” said Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Bob Rolfe. “We appreciate Fiberon for selecting Tennessee to plant roots and look forward to seeing this company grow and find success in Columbia.”

In the last five years, TNECD has supported nearly 20 economic development projects in Maury County resulting in roughly 3,700 job commitments and $4.3 billion in capital investment.

“Companies are increasingly taking note of the strategic location, business friendly environment, and high quality of life to select Maury County as their location of choice,” said Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles. “I would like to thank Fiberon for its significant investment in Maury County. I congratulate the city of Columbia and would like to thank Governor Lee, TNECD, TVA, and the Maury Alliance for their work in making economic development announcements like this possible.”

“Today’s announcement is historic, and it is further evidence that Columbia, Tennessee has become one of the best places to live, work and raise a family,” said Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder. “I am proud of everyone who assisted in this process and helping bring over 300 new jobs to our community. I would like to thank the Maury Alliance for their continued good work, the city of Columbia IDB and all of the regional and state partners who had a role in this announcement. I am particularly thankful for the vision and leadership exhibited by this current City Council and prior Councils in ensuring that the Columbia, Tennessee Rail Site was in a position to land this historic economic development announcement.”

