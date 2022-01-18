New FedEx Ground Facility Under Construction at I-59 Supply Chain Park

In Mississippi, FedEx Ground is building a new 217,000-square-foot distribution facility at the I-59 Supply Chain Park at the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport. Joining Ashley Furniture, NoTrax, and Flowers Bakery, FedEx Ground will be the largest facility to date located in the park and will support its goal of becoming a regional logistics hub for the Pine Belt region.

FedEx’s new distribution facility, along with the continued development of the I-59 Supply Chain Park, is a result of a strategic partnership between the Jones County Board of Supervisors and Forrest County Board of Supervisors, working with the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport Authority Board. This team is also supported by local utilities including Cooperative Energy, Dixie Electric Power Association, and Spire Energy. The Jones County Economic Development Authority and the Area Development Partnership serve as the joint project leads for economic development projects in the park.

“We are excited to see FedEx Ground open a new facility in the I-59 Supply Chain Park,” said Johnny Burnett, President, Jones County Board of Supervisors. “The strategic partnership between Jones County and Forrest County and the Airport Authority has led to the success of the I-59 Supply Chain Park. We are looking forward to the continued economic prosperity of the region through this partnership.”

David Hogan, President, Forrest County Board of Supervisors, added, “The announcement that FedEx Ground is opening a facility in the I-59 Supply Chain Park is not only a major win for Forrest County but also the entire region. The partnership among Forrest County, Jones County, and the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport Authority has played a pivotal role in making the [park] what it is today. We are excited to see continued success in the Pine Belt.”

“The I-59 Supply Chain Park is an excellent location for companies looking to extend their footprint in the Gulf South, and we are thrilled that FedEx Ground has chosen to open a new facility here,” said Bill Ray, Chairman, Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport Authority Board. “There have been significant site development efforts over the years to prepare the property for new projects. FedEx Ground choosing to locate here will only continue to spur economic activity in the park.”

The new FedEx Ground facility is currently under construction and is slated to begin operations in late 2022.

Want to learn more about Mississippi corporate expansion?

Considering Mississippi for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to Mississippi economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.