Louisiana Is Built For Film And TV Production

By the BF Staff

From the November/December 2021 Issue

Louisiana is an innovator in film production. Its pioneering Motion Picture Production Program was the first of its kind in the nation when it debuted in the early 2000s, and it continues to be a draw for film productions in the state, covering costs for a broad range of production needs, including equipment rentals as well as cast and crew salaries for work performed in Louisiana.

Along with attractive financial incentives, Louisiana offers motion picture productions a wide availability of state-of-the-art facilities, abundant skilled film crews, a kaleidoscope of scenic options, affordable standards of living and world-class hospitality.

In the past decade alone, Louisiana has hosted over 400 motion picture, television series and documentary productions. Among them are Academy Award winners for Best Motion Picture, “Green Book” and “12 Years a Slave.” Other notable Louisiana-shot productions include “American Horror Story,” “CSI: New Orleans,” “Dallas Buyers Club,” “Logan” and “Jurassic World.”

Speaking to why productions like these are drawn to Louisiana, industry veteran Paul Garnes said, “Louisiana’s rich details bring so much to what we do in the storytelling process, but on top of that, there’s a very strong crew base and a very lucrative tax incentive. All that really makes it a no-brainer to shoot there.”