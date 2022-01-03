LiveXChange Goes Live Once Again In 2021

The atmosphere at the 17th annual event was buoyant, as old friends embraced each other and new attendees relished the opportunity to resume business travel and see business partners in person. In his welcoming remarks, Ted Coene, BF’s Chief Business Officer, heralded the end of the separation caused by the pandemic.

“I’m very pleased to welcome you back—in person—to LiveXchange. I couldn’t be happier to see everybody face-to-face once again after the events of this past year and a half. I’d like to offer a special thank you to our host, the City of Tucson, for welcoming us to this beautiful city, and to all of our Sponsors, Speakers and Delegates for attending,” Coene said.

“This is a great event and we are so glad we are able to introduce so many new people to Tucson through this opportunity,” said Barbra Coffee, Economic Initiatives Director for the City of Tucson.

As always, LiveXchange combined intimate business meetings with an informative series of Executive Conference presentations, as well as networking opportunities. A rugged “4-wheeling” jeep adventure in the local mountains was one of this year’s highlights.