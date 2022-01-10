FGP Holding Investing $20M In Alabama Expansion

Mobile-based FGP Holding, which owns Frios Gourmet Pops and FGP Manufacturing LLC, will invest more than $20 million in a rapid expansion and production ramp-up as the frozen novelties company moves into the former Crown Products facility in Mobile, AL. The project is expected to create approximately 200 full-time jobs over the next three years.

FGP is a manufacturer of private label and co-packed frozen novelties for national brands and retailers. The company makes stick products, cones and sandwiches for companies that want to outsource their manufacturing. Frios Gourmet Pops is a mobile franchise company that sells gourmet popsicles from tie-dye wrapped vans. It currently has over 50 locations across the country, and it is expected to have over 100 by the end of 2022.

Frios Gourmet Pops was founded in a garage in Gadsden, AL in 2015 and quickly began franchising. Mobile-native Cliff Kennedy bought the company in 2018 and moved its headquarters to Mobile. This new expansion will expand the company’s production square footage from 30,000 to 130,000.

“Mobile is the perfect place to grow our dream of being a dynamic player in the frozen novelty industry,” said Kennedy. “Through the economic support and strategic location of our city, I feel lucky to be able to make this dream a reality in my hometown. I am excited for the future and the possibilities that lie ahead.”

“Having a Mobile-based company expand in our community has always been a goal of our economic development efforts,” said David Rodgers, vice president of economic development at the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce. “The success that FGP has had in Mobile is a testament to the company’s leadership and local support.”

“I’m thrilled to see the entrepreneurial success that Cliff Kennedy has achieved in Mobile and excited that the growth of his enterprise is translating into new jobs and opportunities in his hometown,” said Governor Kay Ivey. “This is great news for the community and for the state because it shows what’s possible in Alabama.”

“Alabama offers an attractive environment for all kinds of people who dream of building a business and creating a legacy with a successful venture,” said Alabama Department of Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield. “That is exactly what Cliff Kennedy has done, and I look forward to witnessing the next chapter of his company’s growth in Mobile.”