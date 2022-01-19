Chief Buildings Bringing Over 100 Jobs To South Carolina

Chief Buildings will invest $22 million to establish manufacturing operations in Lancaster County, SC. The metal building system manufacturer, a subsidiary of Chief Industries, Inc., will create 102 new jobs over the next five years.

“Lancaster was the ideal location to expand our operations,” said Chief Industries Chairman of the Board, CEO and President DJ Eihusen. “The expansion is a logical step in our business growth strategy and helps to ensure we meet the needs of our stakeholders. This project in Lancaster would not be possible without the support from the Lancaster County Department of Economic Development and South Carolina Department of Commerce.”

Founded in 1966, Chief Buildings manufactures low-rise, non-residential metal building systems. The company’s custom-engineered steel solutions optimize and integrate steel framing, roofing, and walls. Chief Buildings’ new state-of-the-art Lancaster County operations will expand the company’s footprint in the Southeast and increase service to its authorized builder network.

“Chief Buildings will be an exceptional addition to Lancaster County’s manufacturing community,” said Lancaster County Department of Economic Development Executive Director James Gilbert. “Since our initial meeting with Chief Industries’ CEO DJ Eihusen and his team in September, we realized just how special of a company we were recruiting and committed to securing the project. This third-generation, family-owned business is not only a leader in their industry, but in the communities in which they operate. Lancaster County couldn’t be more appreciative of their decision to bring these outstanding manufacturing jobs here, and we look forward to being a partner with them as they grow their operation here over the coming years.”

In November, the Lancaster County Council unanimously approved economic incentive inducements to lure what was then-dubbed “Project Arrowhead” to the area. The incentives deal includes a 30-year tax break, a fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement lasting 25 years, and special source revenue credits. In exchange for the economic incentives, the company must create at least 75 jobs. Local economic developers estimate the jobs will have an average wage of $23 per hour, which is above the county’s average. Operations are expected to be online in October 2022.

