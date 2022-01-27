Boom Supersonic Chooses North Carolina For New Manufacturing Plant

Boom Supersonic will manufacture its new Overture supersonic passenger aircraft at the Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTI) in North Carolina. Through 2030, the Overture Superfactory campus at PTI will bring an investment of more than $500 million and create 1,761 jobs with an average salary of $68,792.

The Overture aircraft will be capable of flying at twice the speed of today’s fastest passenger jets: Overture flights will reduce travel time to less than four hours from New York to London.

“We are excited to welcome Boom Supersonic to PTI, the Center of North Carolina Aerospace,” said Paul Mengert, Chairman of the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority. “Boom Supersonic had many options where it could locate its manufacturing facilities. Boom chose the Piedmont Triad because of our transportation and airport infrastructure, available educational opportunities and business friendly environment.”

Boom Supersonic is developing a sustainable, supersonic aircraft capable of speeds twice as fast as today’s commercial airliners. Overture will be 205 feet long, carry 65 to 88 passengers, have a cruising altitude of 60,000 feet and a range of 4,888 miles. The company plans to have Overture ready to enter service in 2029.

The initial phase of the project at PTI will involve the development of a production hangar fronting the south side of Interstate 73 where Boom will manufacture aircraft. An additional production facility will be added as demand requires.

PTI faced heavy competition for the Boom Supersonic project from multiple airports. The North Carolina legislature approved $106.7 million for improvements at PTI to help secure the aerospace manufacturer. These improvements include the construction of the initial building, site work and access roads.

The state has also approved an $87.3 million Jobs Development Investment Grant (JDIG) for the company, which will receive the grant funding only if it meets employment and investment goals set out by the state. Under the terms of the grant, the company will invest $500 million by 2030.

Boom’s project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by at least $32.3 billion over 20 years, about the same time period over which the Job Development Investment Grant would be made, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

“We look forward to having Boom Supersonic join our aerospace center and the jobs the company will generate,” Mengert said.

The Piedmont Triad International Airport is owned, operated and managed by the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority, which is governed by a board of directors representing three cities: Greensboro, High Point, and Winston-Salem; and two counties, Forsyth, and Guilford. PTI is the third busiest airport in North Carolina.

