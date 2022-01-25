Biomerics Investing $9.5M In Second Costa Rica Plant

Medical device manufacturer Biomerics will invest $9.5 million to build and equip its second plant in Costa Rica. The new plant will be dedicated to medical device solutions for extrusion, injection molding, micromachining metals processing, and final assembly processes in cleanrooms. Adjacent to the company’s first plant in the Zeta Free Trade Zone in Cartago, the new facility represents significant growth for Biomerics manufacturing operations in Costa Rica.

The more than 118,000-square-foot facility will allow for a full-service, vertically integrated business model. The company currently employs 400 people in Costa Rica. With this new plant, Biomerics will hire about 250 new employees in 2022, and expects to reach 1,000 employees by 2024.

“This expansion is a recognition of the great work of the Costa Rica team,” said Travis Sessions, CEO of Biomerics. “Our global customers demand a vertically integrated operation that provides world-class quality, scale and global distribution. Costa Rica is the ideal location to deliver these customer needs”.

The new facility in Cartago features engineering and quality inspection laboratories, controlled manufacturing spaces, offices, ISO class 8 cleanrooms, and packaging and warehousing spaces.

“Our staff has demonstrated that investing in this country is investing in proven human talent,” stated Anthony Amador, President of Biomerics Costa Rica. “The satisfaction of our customers drives us to continue working. This team’s commitment reaffirms Biomerics’ confidence in Costa Rica to establish itself, put down roots and continue creating solutions that leave a mark in the world of medicine.”

The expansion reaffirms that the country is a reliable partner for companies, because of the legal security it offers, the good business climate and the high quality human talent, which is recognized internationally, according to President of the Republic, Carlos Alvarado Quesada. He thanked Biomerics for ratifying its confidence with a new facility, which will generate 250 jobs by 2022.

“We are pleased to start the year with the news of Biomerics’ expansion, which consolidates Costa Rica’s strong position in the development of business in the medical device industry,” commented Andrés Valenciano, Minister of Foreign Trade. “These new facilities will house manufacturing procedures for diagnostic devices and surgical procedures. They will also house 250 new jobs for Costa Ricans in its growth process in the country, who will be involved from the engineering processes to its final production.

“During 2021, exports of medical equipment increased by 36%, which inspires us to continue working so that more companies like Biomerics find in our country a strategic ally to invest,” he added.

Jorge Sequeira, Managing Director of CINDE, commented, “The expansion of Biomerics fills us with pride along with the outstanding performance of the life sciences sector in Costa Rica. As of November 2021, exports of medical devices grew more than 36% compared to the same period in 2020, reaching $4.786 million. This increase has allowed the country to have greater specialization in the sector, allowing it to participate in the global value chain of medical devices, which ranges from original precision equipment, suppliers, manufacturing contractors, among other services. We look forward to many more years of success and growth for Biomerics Costa Rica.”

Considering the Central America or the Caribbean for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.