3M Company Investing $470M In East Tennessee Expansion

The 3M Company will invest approximately $470 million and add around 600 new jobs by 2025 as it expands manufacturing operations in East Tennessee.

As part of 3M’s expansion at the Eagle Bend Industrial Park, the company plans to invest in two of its fast-growing product lines: Filtrete™ air filters and Command™ adhesive strips. The additional investments and jobs will help 3M increase capacity and reduce manufacturing cycle time to be more responsive to growing consumer demand. In addition, the investment will improve sustainability by replacing plastic packaging with more renewable packaging such as paperboard.

“The talented people in East Tennessee, the partnership from the state government, and the flexibility of our manufacturing facility create an ideal environment for additional investment in Clinton,” commented Mike Roman, chairman and CEO, 3M Company. “The continued demand for innovative new 3M products, especially for home improvement, makes us optimistic about our growth in Clinton.”

“3M’s decision to expand in Tennessee is a testament to our state’s pro-business climate and skilled workforce,” said Governor Bill Lee. “The creation of nearly 600 new jobs in Anderson County will positively impact this community for years to come, and we thank 3M for their investment in our state.”

In the last five years, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) has supported more than 60 economic development projects in the East Tennessee region resulting in nearly 9,000 job commitments and approximately $2.4 billion in capital investment.

“Tennessee is known by the brands that call our state home, so we are proud that 3M has decided to invest nearly $470 million to expand its Anderson County operations,” said TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe. “We thank 3M for its continued investment in Clinton and realize that this win would not be possible without the strong leadership at the local community level.”

“I am proud and extremely thankful 3M chose to grow their business in Anderson County with the help of our incredible local workforce,” commented Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank. “This exciting expansion is a testament to the commitment by our state and local economic development teams to assist existing industries.”

3M is an active community partner, supporting local activities with Junior Achievement, Habitat for Humanity, as well as partnering with the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce to provide supplies to schools and nonprofit organizations throughout the county.

“The City of Clinton welcomes the 3M expansion and their continued investment into our community,” added Clinton Mayor Scott Burton. “The 500+ high quality jobs in Clinton will be a positive impact for the citizens of Anderson County and the region. 3M’s decision to expand their facility in our community demonstrates our business-friendly climate, skilled workforce, and dedication to growing and retaining our industry partners.”

