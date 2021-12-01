Transcom To Establish North American Presence In South Carolina

Global customer experience specialist Transcom Worldwide AB will expand into Greenville County, SC, to begin establishing a North American network to support global clients. The Swedish company will create at least 450 new jobs in the initiative.

“The push for a new location to grow from while expanding Transcom’s presence in the North American market was driven by significant growth in the U.S., and the opportunity to serve a growing cadre of clients doing business here,” said Donald Berryman, Transcom Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer for North America. “North America is the largest consumer market in the world, and is ripe with opportunity for a technologically advanced, service-driven organization like Transcom. We’re already serving many clients in North America, and we consider the North American market to be a center of future growth and opportunity.”

Founded in 1995, Transcom has more than 30,000 employees working from 69 centers and from home across 26 countries, serving approximately 200 clients globally. The company provides customer care, sales, technical support, and credit management services through a network of contact centers and agents across the globe.

Transcom provides 1.5 million customer interactions daily in 33 languages and across numerous industry verticals. Transcom executives selected Greenville from an initial list of 125 U.S. locations, a decision which came at the end of a process including multiple scouting visits and meetings with business leaders, elected officials, and economic development partners.

“We wanted a community with a large, quality workforce, as we envision that Transcom could expand operations here in the future to as many as 1,000 positions on a long-term basis,” said Kyla Starks, Managing Director and Senior Vice President at Transcom. “We believe that Greenville is that place, and that we can stay here for many years.”

“Transcom is a world-class company, and it speaks volumes that they decided to locate their first North American operation right here in South Carolina,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “This announcement serves as another testament to South Carolina’s strong business climate.”

The company will use a hybrid model for the Greenville center, with employees both in-office and working from home. While some of the catalysts for that plan are related to the COVID pandemic, the model fits with Transcom’s remote client and customer service roles.

The company is locating in over 33,000 square feet at 650 Executive Center Drive in Greenville. The space is expandable to hold as many as 1,000 associates as demand requires.

“We’re excited to welcome Transcom to the South Carolina family and celebrate their decision to do business in our state,” said Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III. “By creating 450 new jobs in Greenville County, Transcom is making a commitment to the entire Upstate community that will make a real difference in the lives of South Carolinians, and we couldn’t be more grateful for that.”

