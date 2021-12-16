Texas Projects To Create 250 Biotech, Manufacturing Jobs

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies will invest $300 million to expand its campus in College Station-Bryan, TX with an additional commercial manufacturing facility. The company, a partnership between FUJIFILM Corporation and Mitsubishi Corporation, is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with experience in the development and manufacture of recombinant biopharmaceuticals and viral gene therapies.

“The biopharmaceutical industry’s need for manufacturing capacity continues to grow rapidly,” said Gerry Farrell, chief operating officer for FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Texas. “Committed to being a partner for life for our customers, we will continue to invest in the right technology and talent to support our partners in bringing to market these life-impacting medicines. We are grateful to Governor Greg Abbott, and the State of Texas for its commitment to supporting the growth of the Texas biocorridor, and creating highly-skilled jobs in the state.”

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies has been offered a Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $1.5 million toward the project, which is expected to create approximately 150 new jobs.

“FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies’ expansion is wonderful news for the hardworking people of College Station-Bryan, and it will bring more opportunities for Texans to develop life-saving technology and treatment,” said Gov. Abbott. “The biotechnology industry is growing at a tremendous rate in Texas, and I thank FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies for their continued investment in the Brazos Valley that will keep the Lone Star State competitive in this field.”

“We’re incredibly excited about the expansion of the FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies for the Brazos Valley,” said State Senator Charles Schwertner. “As a pharmacist and physician, I understand the importance of encouraging our state’s growing biopharmaceutical industry. The Brazos Valley is an ideal setting for this kind of expansion due to its business-friendly environment and the ability to recruit world class scientific minds from Texas A&M University. The opportunity and economic growth brought on by today’s announcement will help Brazos County remain one of the best places in America to live, work, and raise a family.”

“FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies makes a global impact every day from the Brazos Valley,” said Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation’s President and CEO Matt Prochaska. “We are honored that this worldwide industry leader from Japan continues to see our Texas community’s talent, resources, institutions and quality of life as advantageous for their goals and growth. The Brazos Valley is better because we are partners.”

MP Materials Growing In Fort Worth

MP Materials Corp. will build its initial rare earth (RE) metal, alloy and magnet manufacturing facility in Fort Worth, TX. The company has also entered a binding, long-term agreement with General Motors to supply U.S.-sourced and manufactured rare earth materials, alloy and finished magnets for the electric motors in more than a dozen models using GM’s Ultium Platform, with a gradual production ramp that begins in 2023.

MP Materials will develop a 200,000 square-foot greenfield metal, alloy and neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) magnet manufacturing facility in Fort Worth, which will also serve as the business and engineering headquarters for its growing magnetics division, MP Magnetics. The facility will create more than 100 skilled jobs and be located in the AllianceTexas development.

MP’s initial magnetics facility will have the capacity to produce approximately 1,000 tonnes of finished NdFeB magnets per year with the potential to power approximately 500,000 electric vehicle (EV) motors annually. The NdFeB alloy and magnets produced will support other key markets, including clean energy, electronic and defense technologies. The facility will also supply NdFeB alloy flake to other magnet producers to help develop a diverse and resilient U.S. magnet supply chain. Adamas Intelligence, an independent research firm, expects global NdFeB demand to double by 2030 driven largely by increased production of EVs.

“MP Materials has built an exceptional magnetics team and important commercial relationships that will accelerate our mission to restore the full rare earth supply chain to the United States,” said MP Materials Chairman & CEO, James Litinsky. “This is a momentous occasion for the reshoring of the American supply chain, and we are grateful for GM’s confidence, commitment and leadership.”

MP Materials owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in San Bernardino County, CA, the only rare earth mining and processing site of scale in North America. MP Materials’ Fort Worth facility will consume less than 10% of the 6,075 tonnes of NdPr oxide MP Materials expects to produce annually at Mountain Pass. The company envisions building additional alloy and magnet capacity in the future to consume a greater percentage of its primary production and supply growing U.S. demand.