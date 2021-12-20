Ternium USA Investing $98M In Louisiana Expansion

Steel producer Ternium USA Inc. will expand its facility at the Port of Caddo-Bossier with an investment of $98 million. The project will create 35 new direct jobs, and Louisiana Economic Development (LED) estimates it will result in 98 indirect jobs, for a total of 133 new jobs in Louisiana’s Northwest Region.

“This new coil coating expansion in Shreveport is part of our strategy to support the joint growth of our company and that of our loyal customers by adding complementary volume, range, and services to our existing local platform,” said Michael Guhl, President of Ternium USA. “We are thankful to Governor Edwards and the LED team for their tireless work on behalf of the greater Shreveport community and their support for local manufacturing, and we look forward to continuing to invest in our people and production capabilities.”

Ternium is adding a second coil coating paint line with annual capacity of 120,000 tons, which will increase its production capacity in the U.S. by 53 percent, among other improvements. The coil coating process consists of cleaning, treating and painting flat sheet metal that is rolled into coils. The reinvestment in the Shreveport facility is the latest addition to Ternium’s goal of providing a full menu of state-of-the-art options for the metal building industry.

“Louisiana’s manufacturing industry provides thousands of good jobs across our state, and I am excited to announce an investment that will continue the growth of this key sector of our economy,” said Governor John Bel Edwards. “Ternium’s expansion at the Port of Caddo-Bossier will bring new jobs and economic momentum to the Northwest Region of our state. Ternium’s decision to reinvest in its Shreveport plant is a testament to Louisiana’s welcoming business climate, highly skilled workforce, and world-class transportation infrastructure.”

To secure the project at the Port of Caddo-Bossier, Louisiana offered Ternium an incentive package that includes the LED FastStart workforce development program. The company will also receive a $1 million performance-based award from the Economic Development Award Program to support infrastructure costs. The company is expected to utilize the state’s Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs as well.

“Ternium USA strengthens our community, and by adding these new and retained well-paying jobs, they are continuing to make a notable impact,” said Justyn Dixon, President and CEO of the North Louisiana Economic Partnership. “We are proud to have such a strong company solidify their commitment to the region through continued investment and job creation. This significant investment speaks highly of the Caddo Parish community and is evidence that North Louisiana can win when it comes to advanced manufacturing.”

“This is exciting news for The Port of Caddo-Bossier and Northwest Louisiana,” said Eric England, Executive Port Director. “Our team’s priority is to build a strong working relationship with all of our tenants, while fulfilling our mission to be an important economic engine for Caddo and Bossier Parishes. So, when one of our current tenants announces an expansion like this with new jobs for the area, it shows we’re doing our job.”

Construction of the expansion will begin in the first quarter of 2022, and the company expects commercial operations at the added production line to begin by mid 2024.