Tennessee: Thermo Fisher Puts $100-Million Plant in Wilson County

By the BF Staff

From the September/October 2021 Issue

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Thermo Fisher Scientific officials announced earlier this year that the Waltham, MA-based life sciences company will establish a new manufacturing facility in Wilson County, that will lead to 1,400 new jobs.

To date, Thermo Fisher has committed more than $100 million to build a new single-use technology assembly facility in Lebanon, TN, where it will produce bioprocess containers and fluid transfer assemblies that are used globally by biopharma companies to develop and produce therapeutics and vaccines.

The project will create about 400 jobs in the near term, ultimately growing to more than 1,400 new jobs in Lebanon over the next several years. The roles will focus on manufacturing, assembling and packaging bioprocess containers in a clean room environment with additional roles in engineering, procurement, quality, warehousing and site leadership.

Thermo Fisher is the world leader in serving science with annual revenue exceeding $30 billion. The company serves global customers in the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors, as well as in hospitals and clinical diagnostic labs, universities, research institutions and government agencies.

The project is the latest in a string of life sciences-related companies to locate or expand in Tennessee. Since 2019, health care, life sciences and medical device companies have invested nearly $430 million in the state.

Over the last five years, TNECD has supported 13 economic development projects in Wilson County, resulting in approximately 3,300 job commitments and roughly $785 million in capital investment.

“We have created a business-friendly environment in Tennessee where companies can succeed, and I appreciate Thermo Fisher Scientific for choosing Lebanon to create 1,400 new jobs. This project will have a long-term positive impact on Tennesseans in Wilson County,” Gov. Lee said.

SHINHUNG GLOBAL EXPANDS IN CLARKSVILLE

Shinhung Global USA Inc., a South Korean-based logistics company, will invest $10 million to expand its operations by building a new distribution facility in Clarksville. The project will create 83 new jobs in Montgomery County.

As a major supplier for LG Electronics USA, the expansion will put the newest portion of the company in close proximity to LG’s appliance manufacturing facility. Shinhung’s Clarksville location represents the company’s sole U.S. operations. This expansion takes place only three years after locating in Clarksville and will continue to grow Shinhung’s international operations in third-party logistics, global sourcing, forwarding and vendor managed inventory.

“The decision by Shinhung Global USA Inc. to expand in Montgomery County underscores our state’s proven reputation as a global leader in the manufacturing industry. Since relocating to Clarksville just three years ago, Shinhung has experienced remarkable growth. I am grateful they continue to expand their workforce and invest in Tennessee,” said Gov. Lee.

“The transportation, logistics and distribution industry in Northern Middle Tennessee is booming. This year alone, companies have committed to create approximately 2,000 new jobs while investing $185 million in the region. Shinhung Global USA has been a great partner to Montgomery County and has contributed to the $545 million invested in Tennessee by Korean companies since 2016. We are proud to work alongside this company as it expands its international footprint in Clarksville,” said TNECD Commissioner Rolfe.

Also expanding in Clarksville is porcelain floor and wall tile manufacturer Florim USA. Florim will invest roughly $35 million and create more than 30 new jobs to expand and increase all operations.

The expansion will include construction of a new administration building and showroom, and the addition of technologically advanced manufacturing machinery to increase not only production capabilities, but also the range of product offerings, which will allow for a 100 percent U.S.-manufactured product. Florim USA will also invest in additional tile crusher machinery to recycle fired scrap metal back into production.

“For over a decade, Florim USA has invested in state-of-the-art production processes, enabling technologies, workforce cleanliness and safety, and environmental responsibility,” Florim USA President Antonio Albanese said.

“We’ve seen the great success and tremendous opportunity that has been created from our continued partnership with the state of Tennessee,” he added. “These new expansions are aligned with Florim USA’s philosophy of environmental sustainability by supporting efficiency in energy consumption and minimizing waste generation. We are not only thinking about our growth today but growth with an environmentally sustainable future inspired by our parent company, the first porcelain tile manufacturer to become a Benefit Corporation and to obtain the B Corp certification.”

Florim USA’s Clarksville facility consists of the following highly automated operations: body preparation, glaze preparation, pressing, glazing, kiln, rectification, polishing, selection and packaging. The process is considered “closed-loop” with 100 percent of the water and 95 percent of all production waste generated throughout the operations recycled back through the system.

The American subsidiary of Florim Group, based in Italy, Florim USA is one of the largest and most technologically advanced porcelain tile facilities in North America. Florim USA is one of over 40 Italian-owned establishments in Tennessee that employ more than 4,800 Tennesseans.

“International investment in Tennessee bolsters our state’s reputation as a global leader in business, trade and manufacturing. Florim USA has been a great partner to Tennessee, and I congratulate the company on the expansion of its Clarksville facility,” said Gov. Lee.

Over the last five years, TNECD has supported 11 economic development projects in Montgomery County, resulting in more than 3,100 job commitments and roughly $815 million in capital investment.

GAP GROWS IN GALLATIN

In another recent expansion, Gap Inc. officials said the global clothing and accessories retailer will expand operations at its distribution center in Gallatin.

Gap Inc.’s Gallatin operations currently service retail and online shopping orders. As customer demand for online shopping rises and Gap Inc. works to grow its online business to approximately 50 percent of revenue over the next three years, expanding its omni fulfillment network will allow the company to deliver a faster, more efficient shopping experience to customers across the country. This expansion will create 600 full-time jobs and represents an investment of $83 million.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Gap Inc., a collection of purpose-led lifestyle brands, is the largest American specialty apparel company offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. The Gallatin expansion is part of Gap Inc.’s long-term digital growth strategy.

Over the last five years, TNECD has supported more than 10 economic development projects in Sumner County, accounting for nearly 1,500 job commitments and $920 million in capital investment.