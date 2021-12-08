Sinova Global To Establish Silicon Metal Refining Plant In Tennessee

Canadian high-purity quartz and silicon supplier Sinova Global will invest $150 million to establish manufacturing operations in Tiptonville, TN. The company will create 140 new jobs with its new state-of-the-art silicon metal refining plant, to be located in Tennessee’s Lake County.

“The huge support we have received from all levels of government was an important factor in our decision to select Tiptonville as the site for our new, state-of-the-art silicon metal plant,” said Jayson Tymko, CEO, Sinova Global. “Tennessee’s attractive business environment, integrated supply chain, skilled workforce, and supportive regulation means we can rapidly develop our operations to supply the growing energy storage, solar power, aluminum and EV markets. We look forward to growing alongside the community as we create an essential element necessary for the clean energy transition.”

Located in the Lake County Industrial Park, a Select Tennessee Certified Site, the facility will be adjacent to Port of Cates Landing, which will help facilitate direct access to Sinova’s wholly owned quartz deposit in British Columbia. The silicon metal produced at the Tennessee plant will be supplied to major industrial consumers and used to manufacture silicon anode batteries, solar cells, semiconductors, and aluminum.

“All of Tennessee succeeds when rural Tennessee succeeds, and this project will be transformational for Lake County,” said Governor Bill Lee. “I thank Sinova Global for choosing to invest in Tennessee and establish its first manufacturing operations here. These 150 new jobs will benefit the Tiptonville community for years to come.”

Sinova Global’s fully permitted British Columbia quartz deposit has more than 25 years of high purity quartz available. With multiple uses, the company’s quartz — the foundation for the creation of silicon metal — is an ideal material for manufacturing the elements essential to industries such as renewable energy and electric vehicles.

“Canadian companies have committed to invest more than $750 million in Tennessee over the last five years,” said Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Bob Rolfe. “We appreciate Sinova Global for choosing Lake County for this project, as it will make an enormous impact on our state’s most distressed county and those that live in the region. The company’s $150 million investment in Tiptonville will not only expand Sinova’s global footprint, but also enhance the business climate and economic status in Lake County.”

In the last five years, TNECD has supported more than 40 economic development projects in Northwest Tennessee. These projects have resulted in roughly 6,400 job commitments and $1.4 billion in capital investment.

Want to learn more about Tennessee corporate expansion?

Considering Tennessee for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to Tennessee economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.