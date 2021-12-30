Panasonic Adding Campus In Nevada

12/31/2021
Panasonic Energy of North America (PENA), a division of New Jersey-based Panasonic Corporation of North America, will expand in Northern Nevada with a new campus in Reno anticipated to open spring 2022.

The 94,483-square-foot existing building is managed by Industrial Realty Group, LLC (IRG) in Reno and is being renovated to become PENA’s division headquarters. It will feature state-of the-art engineering labs, employee recruitment and training facilities, and other support functions.

Reno, NV
(Photo: Panasonic Energy of North America)

“Our new facility in Reno underscores our commitment to evolving and growing to stay at the forefront of the mobility market,” said Allan Swan, president, PENA. “Investing in innovation and workforce initiatives in the local community supports our mission of creating a future powered by sustainable energy.”

The announcement comes seven years after Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation announced PENA would produce lithium-ion batteries at Tesla’s Gigafactory 1 in Sparks, NV. While operations at Gigafactory 1 will continue, PENA intends to take advantage of the Reno location to expand local engineering capacity and talent acquisition and upskilling, further propelling its position in the electric vehicle market.

“Panasonic has been a phenomenal member of the community and I’m thrilled they continue to drive growth in the area,” said Reno City Council member Oscar Delgado. “I share Panasonic’s commitment to contributing to society and look forward to partnering with Panasonic in the years to come to make a positive impact in Reno.”

“IRG is excited to welcome PENA to the property. We had an excellent experience working alongside the PENA team and their brokers, Brian Armon and Tony Machabee,” said Stuart Lichter, President of IRG. “We are thrilled to reactivate the property and bring jobs and activity back to the site.”

