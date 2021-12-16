Michigan Governor: “Our State Will be Competitive.”

Add Michigan to the growing list of states that are putting a lot of money and resources behind attracting jobs to its communities, according to Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The Democratic governor released a statement after bi-partisan agreement in the Michigan legislature led to passage of a series of bills empowering the state’s economic development efforts and supporting new and existing small businesses.

“Yesterday, legislative leadership from both parties came together to pass critical bills that will back small businesses and empower Michigan to grow and attract billions in investment and create tens of thousands of good-paying jobs,” she said. “Thanks to the effective collaboration of legislative leadership in both parties, our state will be competitive for every dollar and every job for years to come.

“I am confident that, together, we can continue to create tens of thousands of good-paying jobs and uplift our communities by setting up this critical economic development fund. The bills also deliver resources directly to new and existing small businesses, building on the work we have been doing for over 18 months to ensure they can thrive. Our efforts prove that when we put Michiganders first, we are capable of extraordinary progress. I will continue working with anyone to deliver meaningful change on the kitchen-table priorities that make a difference in people’s lives.”

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) has several transformational projects in its pipeline that would invest billions of dollars into Michigan, create tens of thousands of good-paying jobs for Michiganders, and continue the state’s strong economic growth. These programs will support business retention and attraction efforts across regions through improved site readiness efforts and create a new “home court” advantage for automotive, electric vehicle, and advanced manufacturing growth in the state.