Hootsuite To Create More Than 60 Jobs With New Atlanta Office

Vancouver-based social media management firm Hootsuite will open a new office in Atlanta, GA. Viewing the city as a dynamic tech hub critical to accelerating its expansion within the U.S., the company plans to hire more than 60 Atlanta-based positions by the end of 2022.

“As we look to rapidly expand our U.S. footprint, Atlanta is an obvious choice due to the impressive growth in its tech sector and a rapidly growing and diverse SaaS (Software as a Service) talent pool,” said Hootsuite CEO Tom Keiser. “We also look forward to meeting local college graduates who want to start their career in tech. Atlanta is a talent-rich city where culture, education, innovation and tech come to thrive, and we are so excited to be here.”

Hootsuite’s new office is set to open on February 1, 2022, in WeWork Coda, a LEED Platinum office facility and center of innovation in Midtown Atlanta’s Tech Square. The company will initially set its sights on expanding operations, delivering customer value, and building out diverse go-to-market teams.

“We welcome Hootsuite to metro Atlanta and congratulate them on their investment to grow in our region,” said Katie Kirkpatrick, President and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “The availability and diversity of talent from our colleges and universities, coupled with the strength of our region’s technology ecosystem and business community, will surely contribute to Hootsuite’s continued growth moving forward.”

Hootsuite empowers its people to choose where and how they work either in the office, remotely, or as a combination. The Canadian company’s 15 global offices, referred to as “Nests,” are flexible and creative hubs built for collaboration and social connection.

“With more than 325 Canadian companies operating in the state, Canada is an important partner for investment in Georgia,” said Pat Wilson, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development. “It’s exciting to hear that Atlanta—named the number one tech hub in the U.S. two years in a row—was selected as a strategic growth market for Hootsuite’s expansion within the U.S.”

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Hootsuite to Georgia, and I am confident the state’s many assets will help the company find continued success here,” said Wilson.

