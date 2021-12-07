Greater Cincinnati Area To See 200 New Jobs As Investment Blossoms

Vinyl window manufacturer Vinylmax plans to significantly expand its presence in Hamilton, OH, to increase production and meet growing consumer demand. The company will invest $4 million to outfit a new, 150,000-square-foot expansion, doubling the size of its existing facility. Expected to be ready for 2023, this expansion will create more than 150 new jobs in the Greater Cincinnati area over the next five years.

“Since moving to Hamilton twelve years ago, Vinylmax has found the city to be a great partner, and Ohio is home to our families,” said Laura Doerger-Roberts, Vinylmax Windows President. “We are very happy that our local community has enthusiastically embraced this opportunity for local growth and expansion.”

Vinylmax had the option to expand production at its existing facility in New York, and considered other options before finally choosing Hamilton for its expansion. The City of Hamilton and REDI Cincinnati worked with the company during the selection process. Vinylmax representatives attributed their decision to Hamilton’s ease of access to major transportation corridors, as well as a promising pool of local talent in Greater Cincinnati, among other factors.

“For two generations, the Doerger Family has operated a high-quality manufacturing facility with industry-leading delivery times,” said Joshua A. Smith, Hamilton City Manager. “We are very thankful they are adding new jobs that pay a living wage.”

Over the past two years, demand for building materials has reached record levels and fueled Vinylmax’s growing sales. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the company has created more than 200 jobs in Hamilton, and expects to triple its revenue over the next five years.

“With new home construction surging by as much as 29% across the country, Vinylmax is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the growth with its increased manufacturing capacity,” said Kimm Lauterbach, REDI Cincinnati President and CEO. “Our partnership with JobsOhio, the Ohio Department of Development, and the City of Hamilton made this project possible.”

The Ohio Department of Development approved a Job Creation Tax Credit to support Vinylmax’s investment. The project is contingent on additional support from the City of Hamilton; JobsOhio plans to provide additional assistance, which will be made public after a final agreement is executed.

Logistics Firm Stridas To Add 40 Jobs To Greater Cincinnati Operations

Logistics solutions provider Stridas is also the benefactor of a Job Creation Tax Credit, approved by the Ohio Tax Credit Authority to promote the company’s growth. Consequently, the company plans to add 40 new jobs to its Anderson Township, OH, operations.

“We need to add many more talented team members to support the demand for our unique approach to transportation,” said Stridas CEO Chris Painter. “The savings from this tax credit will be 100% invested in expanding and developing our team. We are committed to the Cincinnati region as a great place to grow.”

According to Painter, visibility and business intelligence are at the core of effective strategy.

“Many in the market believe that double-digit increases in freight costs are inevitable. We disagree,” said Painter. “We work with our customers to deliver an adaptive transportation strategy that avoids unnecessary cost, reduces service disruption, and breaks free from the cost trajectory of the overall market.”

“Nearly 40% of small businesses are reporting delays by domestic suppliers, and the number continues to grow,” said Lauterbach. “With so many companies experiencing business disruptions, inventory shortages, and mounting transportation costs, supply chain management is now an everyday topic of conversation. We are pleased to support the growth of leading-edge companies like Stridas to help tackle these logistics challenges.”

