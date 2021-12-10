GE Appliances Launches Imaginative Co-Creation Center In Connecticut

In September, GE Appliances President & CEO Kevin Nolan joined with Governor Ned Lamont and education and workforce development leaders to announce the launch of CoCREATE Stamford. This first-of-its-kind co-creation center will bring small appliances manufacturing back to Connecticut, feature an innovative community makerspace, provide hands-on educational opportunities for students, and offer unique brand and product experiences for consumers looking for inspiration in the kitchen and home space.

A multimillion-dollar investment by GE Appliances, the unique center will open next year inside a 67,00-square-foot industrial facility located in Stamford’s Harbor Point neighborhood, and create an initial 25 new jobs.

“With its strong economic momentum and rich history in American manufacturing, we’re thrilled to introduce our CoCREATE concept in Stamford and the northeast,” said Kevin Nolan, President & CEO of GE Appliances. “At GE Appliances, we’re always looking for new and better ways to make life easier for our consumers, drive change in our communities through opportunity and create possibilities sparked by connection and curiosity. We look forward to bringing these commitments to life in Connecticut through our work at CoCREATE Stamford and investment in the region.”

“Today is a landmark day, as we welcome GE Appliances back to Connecticut for the launch of CoCREATE Stamford, a pioneering micro-manufacturing facility and collaborative space,” said Gov. Lamont. “We couldn’t be happier to see this center—dedicated to innovation, education and inspiration—call the City of Stamford home. It’s indicative and validating of our efforts across the state to create environments where ideas thrive and the future is realized. I look forward to seeing and supporting GE Appliances reach their full potential in Connecticut.”

A destination for co-creation, CoCREATE Stamford will merge innovation, education and inspiration.

With a focus on craftsmanship and “small batch” production, GE Appliances will manufacture select small appliances inside a state-of-the-art microfactory and introduce custom-ordered pieces, including the Monogram Smart Flush Hearth Oven. CoCREATE Stamford will also house FirstBuild, an open community makerspace first established by GE Appliances in Louisville, KY that invites creatives of all types to collaborate with engineers on new innovations and ideas.

“I am thrilled to see that GE Appliances has chosen to open their new co-creation center here in Stamford,” said Mayor David Martin. “This new innovation lab and micromanufacturing operation is another foundation block in the city’s Innovation District. I am looking forward to seeing their partnerships with our local universities develop the next generation of engineers and entrepreneurs, further diversifying Stamford’s economic ecosystem.”

According to the National Association of Manufacturers, 4 million manufacturing jobs will likely be needed by 2030. At CoCREATE Stamford, GE Appliances will build on its longstanding commitment to supporting workforce development by linking with the University of Connecticut and Connecticut State Colleges & Universities (CSCU). Through co-op partnerships and other hands-on learning initiatives, CoCREATE Stamford will provide educational opportunities for students interested in pursuing modern manufacturing, engineering, business and similar fields. GE Appliances wants to help local students experience a modern manufacturing facility firsthand and potentially discover future careers.

Last year, GE Appliances announced it resumed manufacturing small appliances after 35 years.

