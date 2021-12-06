Flagstaff, AZ: Changing Seasons And Continued Growth

Northern Arizona University graduates thousands of students this December that are prepared to enter the workforce with new skills to transform lives around the world. Meanwhile, Arizona Snowbowl, with chairlifts turning and more terrain opening every day, will welcome people to a world-class skiing experience at 10,000 feet in elevation. Between these two occurrences are thousands of businesses meeting the needs of the seven million visitors and the 75,000 residents and the 250,000 people in northern Arizona who look to Flagstaff for professional and medical services, for goods of all variety, and for employment. Flagstaff is uniquely positioned in the northern half of Arizona at the intersection of Interstate 40 connecting the coasts and Interstate 17 as a main line to Phoenix.

Education keeps Flagstaff growing the minds of the future. With virtual reality career exploration efforts from middle school to career transitions and a brand-new Assisted Living Caregivers Certificate program from Coconino Community College, the workforce of Flagstaff is continuously creating talent and talent pipelines for growing industries. New senior living and medical facilities projects are currently underway in Flagstaff. Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Flagstaff Medical Center is embarking upon the development of a new 180-acre health and wellness village to serve the medical needs of this second largest county in the country. Bio-medical manufacturing and research and development are in full swing as Poba Medical and Translation Genomics Research Institute (also known as T-Gen North) continue to expand their operations in Flagstaff.

Attractions of successful new businesses have also been rampant for Flagstaff, specifically in the manufacturing and aerospace sectors. The largest business in the last 50 years arrived to Flagstaff and UACJ Whitehall Automotive Industries will create over 300 new jobs for this community. Whitehall is an automotive manufacturer that specializes in the fabrication of components for electric vehicles companies like Tesla and Lucid Motors. Flagstaff, like much of Arizona, is fostering a robust supply chain for this rapidly expanding industry. Similarly, the arrival of Katalyst Space Technologies is spurring the creation of an additional 30+ high paying jobs in the aerospace sector. Katalyst looks to solve the sustainable satellite issue that currently faces our planet, and plans to have its first products launched into the final frontier by the end of 2023.

With all this success occurring in and around Flagstaff, many would say it would be time to sit down and enjoy a well-deserved celebratory drink. Which certainly could be an option thanks to the healthy options of excellent local breweries that populate Flagstaff ranging from Mother Road, Historic, and Dark Sky Breweries. However, the triumphs that are occurring in Flagstaff are certainly going to produce more wins for this rapidly expanding community. If Flagstaff sounds like it could be a good fit for you, your family, or business, then we encourage you to come see for yourself all this wonderful mountain town has to offer.

To learn more about why more and more businesses and individuals are choosing Flagstaff as their new home, please visit www.chooseflagstaff.com.