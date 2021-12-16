Expansions To Bring Over $200M In Investments To South Carolina

Westinghouse, a global supplier of safe and innovative nuclear technology, will invest $131 million to support and grow operations in Richland County, SC.

“We believe this investment is a critical element of our long-term growth and risk reduction strategy to better serve and protect our customers, community and employees,” said Westinghouse VP of Columbia Fuel Operations Michael Annacone. “We are very grateful for the continued support of Richland County and the state of South Carolina in this effort and throughout our 52-year history in the region.”

Operating in South Carolina since 1969, the Westinghouse Columbia Fuel Fabrication Facility (CFFF) in Hopkins houses fuel manufacturing, product engineering, testing laboratories and fuel marketing and contract administration. Approximately 10% of U.S. electricity comes from nuclear fuel manufactured at CFFF.

Westinghouse’s commitment includes upgrades to equipment and procedures, increasing the company’s capacity and future growth. It will also enhance the facility’s pollution prevention systems and controls. This investment helps expand automation and digitalization, which will improve inspection capabilities and product quality.

“South Carolina continues to show that we truly are the place to do business, and this $131 million investment is a further testament to that,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “We’ve worked hard to provide in-state businesses with a highly-trained workforce that meets their demands, and because of that, we are finding success.”

The project is expected to be completed by January 2026.

EV Battery System Manufacturing Facility To Create 200 Jobs

Proterra, a manufacturer of zero-emission electric transit vehicles and electric vehicle (EV) technology solutions for commercial applications, will locate new manufacturing operations in Spartanburg County. The company’s $76 million investment is expected to create more than new 200 jobs.

“Electric vehicle technology is an opportunity to create clean energy jobs, strengthen American manufacturing and advance the U.S.’s climate leadership on a global scale,” said Proterra President Gareth Joyce. “Through opening our new battery system production plant, Proterra is proud to help realize these important goals while driving the transition to clean, quiet transportation with our EV technology. With our company’s history in South Carolina and the Upstate region, we are excited to build on our strong partnership with the state of South Carolina, Spartanburg County and the city of Greer and bring EV battery system manufacturing to the region.”

Locating at the Carolina Commerce Center in Greer, Proterra’s new Spartanburg County operations will produce the company’s industry-leading battery systems for its customers’ commercial electric vehicles, including delivery and work trucks, industrial equipment, buses and more.

Proterra’s East Coast electric bus manufacturing facility has been located in Greenville since 2010. Now, Proterra is expanding its manufacturing footprint in the Upstate region to include EV battery system manufacturing with its new Greer facility. Operations are expected to be online in the second half of 2022.

“Today’s announcement by Proterra is further proof that South Carolina is leading the charge in the electric vehicle revolution,” said Gov. McMaster. “We applaud Proterra for the work they’re doing to create a more sustainable future for the transportation industry and look forward to their continued success in the Upstate.”

In addition to the company’s fleet of electric transit buses which operate in South Carolina and nationwide, Proterra’s battery systems have been chosen by world-class automakers to power battery-electric commercial vehicles, helping fleet operators reduce emissions while lowering operating costs. Proterra also provides charging and infrastructure solutions to help fleet operators transition to electric vehicles.

The South Carolina Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project, and awarded Spartanburg County a $750,000 Set-Aside grant to assist with costs related to this project.

“It’s clear that South Carolina is focused on the future,” said South Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Harry M. Lightsey III. “We’ve worked hard for years to cultivate our reputation as a global leader in the automotive industry, and we will ensure our continued success with the speed we are gaining in the electric vehicle market. We congratulate Proterra on their new facility in Spartanburg County.”