Evolve Biologics Creating 300 Jobs In Texas At First Manufacturing Facility

Evolve Biologics Inc., a Canada-based innovative plasma-derived therapeutics company, is building its first manufacturing facility in Sachse, TX. The state-of-the-art facility will be the first to use Evolve’s innovative and proprietary technology, PlasmaCap EBA®, to commercially produce plasma-derived therapeutics, initially Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) and Human Serum Albumin (HSA). The Collin County facility will also serve as the company’s new U.S. headquarters.

Evolve will invest $200 million in the new commercial facility, which will be located in a mixed-use entertainment district called The Station, about 30 minutes northeast of Dallas. The company expects to hire approximately 300 new employees to work in the facility over the next three years.

“Today marks another significant milestone for Evolve as we take the next step towards the commercialization of our products and our goal of bringing critical plasma proteins to patients who need them,” said Jim Caggiano, CEO of Evolve. “Evolve’s patented next-generation technology, PlasmaCap EBA, is poised to revolutionize the plasma-derived therapeutics industry by harvesting significantly higher yields of these valuable proteins from human plasma through a cleaner, more efficient process, when compared to existing fractionation technologies. The state-of-the art Sachse facility, powered by our PlasmaCap EBA technology, will be the foundation of our future growth and global strategy.”

Caggiano told The Dallas Morning News that after a nationwide site search, Evolve chose Sachse due to its skilled workforce, accessibility to the airport, educational support and growing pharmaceutical base.

“I like that we’re not the first pharma company to move here, but we’re still early on,” Caggiano explained. “I like that we’re on the front end of it.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Evolve Biologics to Sachse as they grow to bring innovative therapeutic solutions to patients across the globe and deepen their roots here in Sachse,” said Gina Nash, City Manager for Sachse. “Evolve is a great addition to our local community, the region and the state of Texas. We welcome them as a neighbor, contributing to our local economy and supporting Texas’s continued growth, particularly in the biotechnology space.”

The new commercial facility will be over 200,000 square feet and will initially have production capacity to process one million liters of plasma annually, with a planned expansion to two million liters.

“We are excited to put our footprint in Texas, and specifically in Sachse, and we would like to thank our multiple local and regional partners for the opportunity to collaborate with this vibrant community and skilled workforce,” said Mark Krause, Evolve’s Senior Vice President of Operations. “We are looking forward to many future successes.”