Camfil USA Investing $50M In Texas Expansion

Camfil USA, Inc., a manufacturer of commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control, will invest more than $50 million to build a new manufacturing facility at Synergy Park in Kilgore, TX. The new facility will create more than 200 jobs within five years. Stockholm, Sweden-based Camfil worked with the Kilgore Economic Development Corporation (KEDC) and Site Selection Group, LLC to locate the facility.

“We extend our most sincere thanks to the KEDC and everyone in the community who has supported our plans to develop this new facility,” said Armando Brunetti, President of Camfil Americas. “Our air filtration and clean air solutions business has been robust for more than a decade and this new facility will help us improve service levels in the Southwest Region and continue growing.”

The new manufacturing facility will be Camfil’s seventh in the U.S. and will be equipped to produce a full range of air filtration products. The 350,000-square-foot facility will occupy 43 acres and is scheduled to open in late 2023.

“The new facility in Kilgore is an important puzzle piece in our long-term North American strategy, and it gives me great pleasure that we are now moving ahead with this,” said Dan Larson, Dept. EVP Supply Chain, SVP Operations of the Camfil Group. “My personal and Camfil’s commitment towards clean air for our customers and partners is measured not in years, but decades. I look forward to a long and prosperous relationship between the great state of Texas, the town of Kilgore and Camfil.”

Camfil’s expansion into Kilgore aligns with KEDC’s mission to enhance a business climate that is conducive to job creation and retention, improving the standard of living for Kilgore residents.

“Camfil is an impressive company, and it is an honor they have chosen Kilgore as its newest operating location,” commented Bob Davis, Jr, KEDC Board President. “The company’s operation adds value to Kilgore in a number of ways. It is a high-impact project for capital investment and job creation that diversifies our economy and strengthens an international presence here. Camfil is a welcome addition to Kilgore and Synergy Park.”

Demand for Camfil air filtration products continues to rise with the growing trends of commercial and industrial facilities focusing on energy savings, sustainability, and health awareness.

“Our company was already enjoying strong business momentum before recent events led to an increased awareness in clean air safety,” said Brunetti. “We are fortunate to have found a great location in Kilgore and look forward to investing in our workforce and the community.”