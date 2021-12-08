Business Facilities Welcomes New Editorial Director

RED BANK, NJ — Seth Mendelson, a veteran business journalist and publisher with a long history of successfully leading various publications in a number of fields, has joined the Group C Media team as Editorial Director of Business Facilities magazine.

Mendelson was most recently the Publisher and Editor in Chief of Store Brands magazine and Editor in Chief and Associate Publisher of Drug Store News. Previous to that, he was the Group Publisher and Group Editorial Director at Macfadden Communications, where he led such brands as Grocery Headquarters, Pet Business, Home Furnishings News, Consumer Products Buyer, Beverage World, Grooming Business, Pet Elite and Pet Aisle for nearly two decades.

He started his career as a sports, news and business reporter for Westchester-Rockland Newspaper, a chain of newspapers owned by Gannett. He is a graduate of Syracuse University.

“It is a privilege to be part of Group C Media and Business Facilities magazine,” Mendelson said. “With all that is going on in the marketplace, and the competition between states and communities for business relocation and expansion, Business Facilities plays a leading role in educating and informing our readership. I look forward to this challenge.”

“We’re thrilled to have Seth on board as the new Editorial Director of Business Facilities,” said Ted Coene, Chief Business Officer of Business Facilities, and Co-President of Group C Media. “With his knowledge and experience in business-to-business publishing and brand-building, I’m confident that Seth will help to bring Business Facilities to even greater heights.”

To contact Seth, email [email protected] or call 732-559-1267.