Business Facilities Welcomes New Editorial Director

Veteran business journalist and publisher Seth Mendelson has joined the Group C Media team as Editorial Director of Business Facilities magazine.


https://businessfacilities.com/2021/12/business-facilities-welcomes-new-editorial-director/
Veteran business journalist and publisher Seth Mendelson has joined the Group C Media team as Editorial Director of Business Facilities magazine.
12/8/2021
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

Business Facilities Welcomes New Editorial Director

Veteran business journalist and publisher Seth Mendelson has joined the Group C Media team as Editorial Director of Business Facilities magazine.

Business Facilities Welcomes New Editorial Director

Seth Mendelson

RED BANK, NJ — Seth Mendelson, a veteran business journalist and publisher with a long history of successfully leading various publications in a number of fields, has joined the Group C Media team as Editorial Director of Business Facilities magazine.

Mendelson was most recently the Publisher and Editor in Chief of Store Brands magazine and Editor in Chief and Associate Publisher of Drug Store News. Previous to that, he was the Group Publisher and Group Editorial Director at Macfadden Communications, where he led such brands as Grocery Headquarters, Pet Business, Home Furnishings News, Consumer Products Buyer, Beverage World, Grooming Business, Pet Elite and Pet Aisle for nearly two decades.

He started his career as a sports, news and business reporter for Westchester-Rockland Newspaper, a chain of newspapers owned by Gannett. He is a graduate of Syracuse University.

“It is a privilege to be part of Group C Media and Business Facilities magazine,” Mendelson said. “With all that is going on in the marketplace, and the competition between states and communities for business relocation and expansion, Business Facilities plays a leading role in educating and informing our readership. I look forward to this challenge.”

“We’re thrilled to have Seth on board as the new Editorial Director of Business Facilities,” said Ted Coene, Chief Business Officer of Business Facilities, and Co-President of Group C Media. “With his knowledge and experience in business-to-business publishing and brand-building, I’m confident that Seth will help to bring Business Facilities to even greater heights.”

To contact Seth, email [email protected] or call 732-559-1267.

Suggested Links:

SHARE
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail
BF Staff
http://businessfacilities.com/blog
Business Facilities is a leading full-service media brand specializing in the site selection marketplace. Through a bi-monthly magazine, e-mail newsletters, a news portal, and its LiveXchange event, Business Facilities has created a dynamic community for C-level executives and economic development organizations.

LEAVE A REPLY

Stay connected

636FansLike
40,000FollowersFollow
3,221FollowersFollow
50SubscribersSubscribe
© BusinessFacilities.com
MORE STORIES

Sinova Global To Establish Silicon Metal Refining Plant In Tennessee

Advanced Manufacturing
Canada-based quartz supplier Sinova Global will invest $150 million to establish manufacturing operations in Tennessee; will create 140 jobs.

Greater Cincinnati Area To See 200 New Jobs As Investment Blossoms

Ohio
Job Creation Tax Credits, along with infrastructure benefits and a substantial pool of talent, are leading to increased corporate investment in Cincinnati and the surrounding area.

Two New EV Battery Plants To Create 1,900 Jobs In North...

Automotive
In total, Toyota and Arrival will invest more than $13 billion to establish their electric vehicle battery plants in Randolph County and Charlotte.