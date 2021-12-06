2021 Deal Of The Year Entry Deadline Extended To Dec. 14!

Submissions will be accepted for Business Facilities’ 2021 Economic Development Deal of the Year Awards until December 14, 2021. Awards will be featured in the January/February 2022 issue of Business Facilities.


https://businessfacilities.com/2021/12/2021-deal-of-the-year-entries-now-being-accepted/
12/6/2021
The awards will be announced in January 2022, and the winners will be featured prominently in the January/February 2022 issue of Business Facilities.

Any organization with an economic development mission limited to a defined city, state, or region is invited to submit an entry.

