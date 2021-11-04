Tyson Foods Ups Production In Texas With Looming Expansion

Tyson Foods will expand its facility in Seguin, TX, to increase production capacity and meet increasing demand for Tyson chicken. The expansion project will represent a $58 million capital investment within the Seguin community.

“We’re excited about the expansion project at Seguin, which is part of our commitment to meet increasing customer and consumer demand for Tyson chicken, while delivering on our strategy of accelerating long-term growth,” said David Bray, Group President of Poultry for Tyson Foods.

The expansion project will increase Tyson’s production capacity of chicken products for food service customers. The facility currently employs approximately 550 people, and paid more than $38 million in wages during its 2021 fiscal year, including more than $16 million to farmers who raise chickens for Tyson.

“Since 1989, Tyson has helped to create excellent employment opportunities for our residents, has served as a great community partner, and has helped to grow Seguin’s economic base,” said Seguin Mayor Donna Dodgen. “We are very excited by this announcement and look forward to continuing our long and mutually beneficial relationship.”

Tyson’s Seguin facility is currently 108,836 square feet, with the expansion project slated to add an additional 40,000 square feet. Initially built in 1962, the facility was acquired by Tyson in 1989 as part of the company’s takeover of the Holly Farms Corporation. The new expansion will include the purchase and installation of new, state-of-the-art machinery and equipment to better serve Tyson consumers and customers.

“Tyson Foods is focused on delivering sustainable food at scale,” said Josh Schneuker, Director of Economic Development for the City of Seguin. “We are proud to have them as a part of the Seguin business community.”

“Tyson Foods is an exemplary corporate citizen, continuously contributing to the betterment of our community,” said Seguin City Manager Steve Parker. “We are very excited about this expansion project and are proud that they have chosen to grow their footprint within the City of Seguin.”

