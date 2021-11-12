Toyota To Invest $240M In West Virginia

Toyota West Virginia (TMMWV) investment will bring a new, dedicated line of hybrid transaxles to Putnam County, WV.


https://businessfacilities.com/2021/11/toyota-to-invest-240m-in-west-virginia/
Toyota West Virginia (TMMWV) investment will bring a new, dedicated line of hybrid transaxles to Putnam County, WV.
11/13/2021
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

Toyota To Invest $240M In West Virginia

Toyota West Virginia (TMMWV) investment will bring a new, dedicated line of hybrid transaxles to Putnam County, WV.

Toyota To Invest $240M In West Virginia

Toyota West Virginia (TMMWV) will invest $240 million to add a dedicated production line of hybrid transaxles at its Buffalo, WV plant. The new hybrid transaxle line investment will provide equipment and operational upgrades to modernize the facility. The new line will allow TMMWV team members to diversify their skillset and play a larger role in Toyota’s future producing electric vehicles in North America.

“Toyota West Virginia is preparing for future market needs as demand increases in the area of vehicle electrification,” said Srini Matam, president of TMMWV. “The investment will fund targeted improvements that will increase our flexibility and competitiveness, allowing us to be in a better position to directly respond to shifting customer demand for higher efficiency vehicles.”

Toyota West Virginia
(Photo: TMMWV)

Hybrid vehicle systems combine two separate sources of propulsion or motive power, such as an internal combustion engine and an electric motor, to take advantage of their respective benefits while also compensating for their respective limitations. While a hybrid system adds vehicle mass with the addition of components and is more complex than a conventional vehicle, the same system allows the vehicle to be more efficient and a hybrid transaxle can effectively transfer power seamlessly between the engine, electric motor and wheels in any number of combinations.

Toyota has committed to offering an electrified option across its entire lineup of both Toyota and Lexus vehicles by 2025. Advancing its production of electrified vehicles and their components, such as these hybrid transaxles, plays a part in helping Toyota to achieve its goals for carbon neutrality.

Alternative-powered vehicles (APVs) – made up of hybrids, plug-ins, fuel cells and batteries – are not new for Toyota, as the company has put more electrified powertrains on U.S. roads than all other automakers combined and has remained the leading manufacturer and seller of APVs for 21 consecutive years.

Toyota’s West Virginia team continues to play an active and important role in Toyota’s manufacturing operations in the U.S., through a series of expansions and updates since it was established.

“This project is more than just a new product. It demonstrates the need for TMMWV and our path forward as we increase our powertrain capabilities to better support Toyota Motor North America’s growing manufacturing footprint by building vehicles where we sell,” added Matam.

Toyota West Virginia
(Photo: TMMWV)

The announcement comes on the heels of another recent plant expansion. In February, TMMWV announced a $210 million investment and added 100 new jobs to expand capacity of its four-cylinder and V6 engine lines.

“Toyota has long been an outstanding corporate partner and engine for economic growth in our state,” said Governor Jim Justice. “I’m proud knowing that it’ll be West Virginians helping lead the way as Toyota continues to invest in future technologies and products that’ll help get our friends and neighbors to their destinations more efficiently and safer than ever before.”

TMMWV annually produces about 1 million engines and transmissions for many North American-assembled vehicles. This year marks its 25th anniversary from groundbreaking, and it has since been expanded or received new investment 11 times.

Suggested Links:

LEAVE A REPLY

Stay connected

636FansLike
40,000FollowersFollow
3,221FollowersFollow
50SubscribersSubscribe
© BusinessFacilities.com
MORE STORIES

Amazon Expands In Alabama With Four New Operational Sites

Logistics & Distribution
Amazon is set to open new facilities in Birmingham, Huntsville, and Montgomery, creating more than 900 full-time jobs in Alabama.

Walmart Locating Two New High-Tech Supply Chain Facilities In Texas

Logistics & Distribution
The Automated Fulfillment Center and Automated Grocery Distribution Center will create approximately 1,000 supply chain jobs in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Collins Aerospace To Create 60 Jobs With Kansas Expansion

Aerospace & Defense
Collins Aerospace will use its new 279,000-square-foot facility for the manufacture of its interior product line.