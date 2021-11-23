Texas Lands $17B Samsung Chip Manufacturing Factory

In the largest foreign direct investment in Texas on record, Samsung will create more than 2,000 high-tech jobs at its new semiconductor manufacturing facility in Taylor, TX.


In the largest foreign direct investment in Texas on record, Samsung will create more than 2,000 high-tech jobs at its new semiconductor manufacturing facility in Taylor, TX.
11/23/2021
Texas Lands $17B Samsung Chip Manufacturing Factory

In the largest foreign direct investment in Texas on record, Samsung will create more than 2,000 high-tech jobs at its new semiconductor manufacturing facility in Taylor, TX.

Texas Lands $17B Samsung Chip Manufacturing Factory

Samsung Electronics, Co., Ltd. will invest approximately $17 billion to build a new semiconductor manufacturing facility in Taylor, TX. The project is the largest foreign direct investment in Texas on record, and will bring the company’s total Texas investment to more than $35 billion since 1996.

“As we add a new facility in Taylor, Samsung is laying the groundwork for another important chapter in our future,” said Dr. Kinam Kim, Vice Chairman and CEO of Samsung Electronics Device Solutions Division. “With greater manufacturing capacity, we will be able to better serve the needs of our customers and contribute to the stability of the global semiconductor supply chain. We are also proud to be bringing more jobs and supporting the training and talent development for local communities, as Samsung celebrates 25 years of semiconductor manufacturing in the United States.”

Samsung Texas
At its Austin, TX plant, Samsung has invested more than $16 billion in production facilities and technology R&D. The company’s new semiconductor plant in Taylor will bring the company’s Texas investment to $35 billion.

Originally considered a longshot for the new factory, Williamson County was reportedly competing for the project with sites in Arizona and New York. The new manufacturing facility will produce advanced logic chips that will power next-generation devices for applications such as mobile, 5G, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI).

After reviewing multiple locations within the U.S. for a potential manufacturing site, the decision to invest in Taylor was based on multiple factors, including the local semiconductor ecosystem, infrastructure stability, local government support, and community development opportunities. In particular, the proximity to Samsung’s current manufacturing site in Austin, about 15 miles southwest of Taylor, allows the two locations to share the necessary infrastructure and resources.

“Samsung Austin Semiconductor has been proud to call Texas home for more than 25 years,” said Dr. Sang Sup Jeong, President of Samsung Austin Semiconductor. “We are excited about our growth and future opportunities in Central Texas and appreciate the support from all Central Texas leaders.”

The project will create over 2,000 high-tech jobs, thousands of indirect jobs, and a minimum of 6,500 construction jobs. Construction will begin in early 2022 with a target of production start in the second half of 2024. The $17 billion in capital investments includes buildings, property improvements, machinery, and equipment.

“Companies like Samsung continue to invest in Texas because of our world-class business climate and exceptional workforce,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “Samsung’s new semiconductor manufacturing facility in Taylor will bring countless opportunities for hardworking Central Texans and their families and will play a major role in our state’s continued exceptionalism in the semiconductor industry. I look forward to expanding our partnership to keep the Lone Star State a leader in advanced technology and a dynamic economic powerhouse.”

Samsung Texas
(Source: Samsung)

A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $27,000,000 has been extended to Samsung for the company’s job creation. In addition, Samsung has been offered a $20,000 Veteran Created Job Bonus.   

“Samsung’s decision to locate its cutting-edge semiconductor fabrication plant in Taylor is the single most significant and consequential development for the local economy since the International & Great Northern Railroad laid tracks here in the 1870’s,” said Taylor Mayor Brandt Rydell. “The City of Taylor is honored to have been selected by Samsung as the site for this critically important project, and we look forward to a long-lasting and mutually-beneficial relationship between our community and the company.”

“Williamson County has again proven to be a leader in attracting the world’s top technology companies,” said Judge Bill Gravell. “To Samsung, I want to say ‘Welcome Home.’ We want to thank Governor Abbott for his amazing leadership and help on this project. With the addition of Samsung on the east side of our county, Apple on the west side, and Dell Computers World headquarters in the center, Williamson County is now home to the technology superhighway of the world.”

“As one of the largest foreign investment economic development projects in United States history, to say Samsung’s commitment to this project is monumental would be a huge understatement,” said Taylor Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Mark Thomas. “The Taylor Economic Development Corporation with its partners at Williamson County, the City of Taylor and the Office of the Governor are beaming with pride to bring this important Advanced Chip Manufacturing facility to the City of Taylor, Williamson County, the Austin MSA, State of Texas and the United States of America.”

CBRE TO EXPAND IN DALLAS, RICHARDSON

Elsewhere in Texas, commercial real estate services and investment firm CBRE, Inc., will create 460 new jobs and more than $29 million in capital investment over the next 13 years at its Dallas headquarters, and 550 new jobs and more than $13 million in capital investment at a new operations center in Richardson.

“Exceptional companies like CBRE are attracted to Texas because of our dynamic workforce and unrivaled business climate,” said Gov. Abbott. “CBRE’s expansion in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex will bring over 1,000 high-paying jobs and greater opportunities to the hardworking people of Texas, and I look forward to a strong relationship with the company as we work together to keep Texas the national model for economic prosperity.”

CBRE’s expansion of its global headquarters in Dallas County illustrates the economic power of North Texas and highlights the advantages of doing business in Texas, said Robert Allen, President and CEO of the Texas Economic Development Corporation (TxEDC), based in Austin.

“We talk a lot about these advantages — low tax burden, low cost of doing business, business-friendly climate, reliable infrastructure, reasonable regulations, and the nation’s second largest workforce — but the region’s economic development partners and its elected leaders also have a winning business development strategy and offer strong support for relocating and expanding businesses. That combination is what often edges out the competition from other states,” he said. “Add to that the dynamic culture of innovation, and you have a very compelling argument for Dallas-Fort Worth.”

The Texas Enterprise Fund extended grants of $3.45 million and $3.3 million to CBRE, Inc. for the expansion.

MORE STORIES

North Carolina Sees Investments In Food Processing, Manufacturing

North Carolina
CCL Industries subsidiary CCL Label Inc. is set to construct a new manufacturing facility in Fuquay-Varina, NC. In a move that will bring significant new capital investment and 150 new full-time jobs to the community, the company will purchase a town-owned business park site consisting of 32.28 acres, and construct a 110,000-square-foot manufacturing facility for production and office operations. Construction of the new manufacturing facility and the purchasing of machinery and equipment will create $29 million in new capital investment for the community. The overall project is estimated to cost $33,810,000, with construction beginning in spring 2022. Construction is expected to be complete by December 2023. "I am excited that CCL Label Inc., one of the world's leaders in specialty packaging and labeling, will locate their Healthcare and Specialty North American Group of the CCL division to the Town's business park," said Mayor John W. Byrne. "I appreciate the Company's commitment and commend them for selecting one of North Carolina's fastest-growing and talented communities for their new operation." [caption id="attachment_69574" align="aligncenter" width="800"]CCL Label Photo: CCL[/caption] "We look forward to starting operations on our new site in Fuquay-Varina in proximity to our customers who are in the pharmaceutical and medical device production industry," said Director of Design & Construction Worldwide David Laverde. "We aim to build a world-class label manufacturing site and provide customers the best supply chain solutions for their needs." CCL Label Inc.'s parent company, CCL Industries Inc., is a global specialty packaging company and the largest label maker company globally. CCL Industries is the world's largest converter of pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for a wide range of decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications for government institutions and large global customers in consumer packaging, healthcare & chemicals consumer electronic device, and automotive markets. In total, CCL employs more than 22,000 people and operates 192 production facilities in 40 countries, with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, MA. "CCL Label's proposed project demonstrates the importance of Fuquay-Varina's support for recruiting new investment to the community," said Town Manager Adam Mitchell. "This project is consistent with the Town Board's Strategic Plan that calls for the Town's commitment to fostering non-residential tax base growth. Among this plan's core values and initiatives is promoting Fuquay-Varina as a destination for investment by identifying and recruiting diverse industries to the Town's business park that support growth and sustainability." CCL Label's new capital investment will be supported, in part, by incentive funding approved by the Town Board of Commissioners. Under the terms of the company's incentive agreement, CCL Label can receive up to $750,000 of economic development funding assistance. Town funds will be paid to the company after all of the project's $29 million of capital expenditures have been completed. "In the realm of economic development, a community must have shovel-ready sites available to recruit industry leaders such as CCL Label Inc.," said Tiffany McNeill, Fuquay-Varina's Economic Development Director, whose department oversees the recruitment and expansion of development projects. "This project once again demonstrates the growth opportunities Fuquay-Varina can offer industry leaders who are positioning themselves for long-term success.”

Health-Focused Food Brand Meel Corp Relocates To Granville County

Frozen food company Meel Corp will invest $5.7 million to relocate a production facility to Oxford, NC, in a move which will create 24 new jobs in North Carolina's Granville County. “We’re beyond excited about our move to North Carolina," said Michael Iaslovits, President of Meel Corp. "With the supply chain plagues and labor issues that surfaced after COVID, North Carolina represents an ideal geographical location for us – bringing us closer to our national customers and their delivery points." "We’re happy to bring our family business to North Carolina, where we will hire new employees and expand our family," Iaslovits added. Headquartered in Miami, Meel Corp supplies healthy frozen foods through its own brand and private labels. For more than 40 years, the family-owned business has sourced, developed, processed and packaged organic and conventional fruits, vegetables, and frozen convenience products. Meel’s expansion to North Carolina will include a state-of-the-art packing and cold storage facility, and will continue to source some products from North Carolina. “We are glad to welcome Meel Corp to North Carolina,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “Our state has the best business climate, the hardest working employees, the agricultural legacy, the central east coast location, and the great quality of life that will make this company successful here." “North Carolina is a national leader in food and beverage processing,” said Secretary of Commerce Machelle Baker Sanders. “Meel’s decision proves that North Carolina has a winning recipe for success – a strong supply chain, transportation infrastructure, and a diverse pipeline of talent, that we’re committed to further developing.” A performance-based grant of $50,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate Meel’s relocation to North Carolina. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require matching participation from local governments, and any award is contingent upon that condition being met. “This is a great economic development win for our community and the entire state,” said Representative Larry Yarborough. “We appreciate Meel and every partner on the local and state level that helped recruit the company to our region.”

Want to learn more about North Carolina corporate expansion?

Considering North Carolina for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to North Carolina economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.

BMW Manufacturing Expands South Carolina Presence With Logistics Center

Automotive
BMW Manufacturing's $100 million investment will supplement its existing logistics operations in South Carolina, bolstering production.

Texas Instruments Constructing Semiconductor Plant In North Texas

Advanced Manufacturing
Texas Instruments will begin construction on its Sherman, TX fabrication plants by next year, with production anticipated to begin as early as 2025.