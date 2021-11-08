SK Group Subsidiary SKC To Build Semiconductor Facility In Georgia

SK Group subsidiary SKC, along with several business partners, will construct a facility in Covington, GA, for the manufacture of glass-based substrates for use in semiconductor chips. The company will invest more than $473 million in this unprecedented venture and create more than 400 new jobs in Newton County, GA.

“SKC strived to develop innovative technology solutions by working with major U.S.-based semiconductor players for many years,” said Dr. Sung Jin Kim, SKC Director of New Business Development. “The initial scientific research outcomes at Georgia Tech greatly inspired our disruptive, glass-based semiconductor solutions.”

Founded in 1976 as a specialty material company, SKC has consistently expanded its businesses areas through continuous innovation. The company established itself in Newton County in 1996, and since that time has become one of the major polyester films (PET film) producers in North America. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the facility also pivoted manufacturing to produce face shields and other PPE safety products.

“Our new technology will be key in enabling utmost performance with minimal power consumptions for high-performance computing, as well as for high-speed communication applications, and this technology is scalable for many other technology needs,” Kim added. “Georgia will be a basecamp for SKC’s AI and high-speed data center semiconductor applications.”

“This announcement is a prime example of Georgia being at the forefront of addressing one of our nation’s most pressing supply chain roadblocks, which has affected so many U.S. manufacturers,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “This decision by SKC speaks not only to the success they have found since first locating in Georgia, but also to the shared commitment we have in creating bold, innovative solutions right here in our state. Georgia’s workforce is trained, skilled, and ready to excel in the jobs of the future.”

SKC will primarily be hiring high-tech engineers, skilled technicians, and other semiconductor field-experienced talent to staff the new facility. The company expects to ramp up production by late summer 2023.

“This announcement is a prime example of how investments into our academic assets not only drive economic development in Georgia, but can also contribute to finding solutions to global problems,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “SKC’s investment in Newton County will directly support the desperately needed domestic manufacturing of semiconductors. It also speaks to the level of commitment Georgia brings to the table and the assets we provide companies seeking success here.”

SK Group is one of the largest conglomerates in South Korea, and this facility will be the third major investment by the company in the State of Georgia. In addition to the SKC location in Covington, SK Innovation is investing nearly $2.6 billion in developing two battery manufacturing facilities in Jackson County to supply electric vehicles.

“To be able to announce that SK Group, one of the first Korean investors in Georgia, is once again choosing to do business here is yet another testament to the thriving relationship between our countries,” Wilson added.

