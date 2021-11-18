RX Industries To Purchase South Carolina Facility In Expansion

Computer numerical control (CNC) machine shop RX Industries is set to expand operations in Beaufort County, SC. The company will invest $9.08 million to purchase a new facility on Hilton Head Island, and will create 13 jobs.

“Today, I’m very pleased to say that my business is expanding and my company’s growth is happening in a place that I love,” said RX Industries Owner Tom Rougeux. “We look forward to RX Industries continuing to grow in the defense, aerospace and medical sectors.

“We also are thrilled to be working with Beaufort County’s school district in an effort to expose students to the exciting world of precision machining,” Rougeux added.

Founded in 2020, RX Industries specializes in close-tolerance, multi-axis CNC machining and custom solutions for the medical devices, aerospace, defense, and munitions industries, among others. The company’s new facility will allow it to increase its machining capacity to accommodate increased customer demand. The expansion is expected to be complete in the second quarter of 2022.

“It’s always exciting when one of South Carolina’s homegrown companies expands,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “We congratulate RX Industries on their rapid growth in Beaufort County, and look forward to many more years of continued success.”

“Industry is showing that it is able to thrive on Hilton Head Island. In fact, we are beginning to establish a strong defense contractor cluster amongst our existing companies,” said Beaufort County Councilman Larry McElynn. “Their growth means great things for Hilton Head Island.”

“The success that we’ve seen in economic development in South Carolina is due to great companies like RX Industries continuing to invest and showing their commitment to South Carolinians,” said Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III. “Today, we celebrate not only a manufacturing win within our borders, but the growth of one of our existing businesses.”

