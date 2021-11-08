Plastic Manufacturer EPC Columbia To Expand Ohio Facility

EPC Columbia, a major manufacturer of plastic injection molded products, will expand its facility in Lebanon, OH, adding 50 new jobs and investing $2.5 million. The investment will enlarge the building by 20%, adding more than 75,000 square feet to the existing facility.

“We’re pleased to increase our presence in Ohio,” said Reza Kargarzadeh, President and CEO of EPC. “This expansion will provide additional production capacity to meet the increased demand we are experiencing from our customers. We’re excited to add to our existing workforce with steady, good paying positions.”

EPC has seen tremendous growth in its work with appliance and automotive manufacturers. As a result, the company was faced with the decision to either consolidate its operations at one of its more than 14 facilities across North America or expand its production capacity in Lebanon.

“EPC’s continued success and investment in their Lebanon facility is a reflection of the company’s commitment to the quality of its products,” said Jason Millard, City of Lebanon Director of Community Development. “We are proud to have them in our community.”

The company plans to acquire additional equipment for its expansion, including electric molding presses and other plastic injection equipment, which will allow the company to meet increased demand for appliance and automotive parts. Material handlers, machine operators, and maintenance positions are among those EPC will be hiring for over the next year.

EPC’s products can be found in Ford, Lincoln, and Nissan vehicles, along with Whirlpool appliances and other retail products.

“Warren County is very excited by the news of EPC’s expansion in the City of Lebanon,” said Matt Schnipke, Warren County Director of Economic Development. “It is a testament to the prudent business decisions made by EPC to allow for this growth. It is an honor that EPC has decided to invest their capital in Warren County.”

EPC’s growth is being supported by a job creation tax credit, approved by the Ohio Department of Development, as well as a tax abatement and other assistance from the City of Lebanon. JobsOhio plans to provide additional assistance.

