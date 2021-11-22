North Carolina Sees Investments In Food Processing, Manufacturing

CCL Industries subsidiary CCL Label Inc. is set to construct a new manufacturing facility in Fuquay-Varina, NC. In a move that will bring significant new capital investment and 150 new full-time jobs to the community, the company will purchase a town-owned business park site consisting of 32.28 acres, and construct a 110,000-square-foot manufacturing facility for production and office operations.

Construction of the new manufacturing facility and the purchasing of machinery and equipment will create $29 million in new capital investment for the community. The overall project is estimated to cost $33,810,000, with construction beginning in spring 2022. Construction is expected to be complete by December 2023.

“I am excited that CCL Label Inc., one of the world’s leaders in specialty packaging and labeling, will locate their Healthcare and Specialty North American Group of the CCL division to the Town’s business park,” said Mayor John W. Byrne. “I appreciate the Company’s commitment and commend them for selecting one of North Carolina’s fastest-growing and talented communities for their new operation.”

“We look forward to starting operations on our new site in Fuquay-Varina in proximity to our customers who are in the pharmaceutical and medical device production industry,” said Director of Design & Construction Worldwide David Laverde. “We aim to build a world-class label manufacturing site and provide customers the best supply chain solutions for their needs.”

CCL Label Inc.’s parent company, CCL Industries Inc., is a global specialty packaging company and the largest label maker company globally. CCL Industries is the world’s largest converter of pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for a wide range of decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications for government institutions and large global customers in consumer packaging, healthcare & chemicals consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

In total, CCL employs more than 22,000 people and operates 192 production facilities in 40 countries, with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, MA.

“CCL Label’s proposed project demonstrates the importance of Fuquay-Varina’s support for recruiting new investment to the community,” said Town Manager Adam Mitchell. “This project is consistent with the Town Board’s Strategic Plan that calls for the Town’s commitment to fostering non-residential tax base growth. Among this plan’s core values and initiatives is promoting Fuquay-Varina as a destination for investment by identifying and recruiting diverse industries to the Town’s business park that support growth and sustainability.”

CCL Label’s new capital investment will be supported, in part, by incentive funding approved by the Town Board of Commissioners. Under the terms of the company’s incentive agreement, CCL Label can receive up to $750,000 of economic development funding assistance. Town funds will be paid to the company after all of the project’s $29 million of capital expenditures have been completed.

“In the realm of economic development, a community must have shovel-ready sites available to recruit industry leaders such as CCL Label Inc.,” said Tiffany McNeill, Fuquay-Varina’s Economic Development Director, whose department oversees the recruitment and expansion of development projects. “This project once again demonstrates the growth opportunities Fuquay-Varina can offer industry leaders who are positioning themselves for long-term success.”

Health-Focused Food Brand Meel Corp Relocates To Granville County

Frozen food company Meel Corp will invest $5.7 million to relocate a production facility to Oxford, NC, in a move which will create 24 new jobs in North Carolina’s Granville County.

“We’re beyond excited about our move to North Carolina,” said Michael Iaslovits, President of Meel Corp. “With the supply chain plagues and labor issues that surfaced after COVID, North Carolina represents an ideal geographical location for us – bringing us closer to our national customers and their delivery points.”

“We’re happy to bring our family business to North Carolina, where we will hire new employees and expand our family,” Iaslovits added.

Headquartered in Miami, Meel Corp supplies healthy frozen foods through its own brand and private labels. For more than 40 years, the family-owned business has sourced, developed, processed and packaged organic and conventional fruits, vegetables, and frozen convenience products.

Meel’s expansion to North Carolina will include a state-of-the-art packing and cold storage facility, and will continue to source some products from North Carolina.

“We are glad to welcome Meel Corp to North Carolina,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “Our state has the best business climate, the hardest working employees, the agricultural legacy, the central east coast location, and the great quality of life that will make this company successful here.”

“North Carolina is a national leader in food and beverage processing,” said Secretary of Commerce Machelle Baker Sanders. “Meel’s decision proves that North Carolina has a winning recipe for success – a strong supply chain, transportation infrastructure, and a diverse pipeline of talent, that we’re committed to further developing.”

A performance-based grant of $50,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate Meel’s relocation to North Carolina. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require matching participation from local governments, and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“This is a great economic development win for our community and the entire state,” said Representative Larry Yarborough. “We appreciate Meel and every partner on the local and state level that helped recruit the company to our region.”

Want to learn more about North Carolina corporate expansion?

Considering North Carolina for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to North Carolina economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.