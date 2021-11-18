Norfolk Southern Establishes New Headquarters In Atlanta's Tech Square

Norfolk Southern Corporation has formally opened its state-of-the-art headquarters in Atlanta, GA. The 750,000-square-foot building rests on a 3.4-acre campus in Midtown Atlanta’s Tech Square, a nexus of talent and innovation.

“There are many reasons we are proud to call Atlanta home. The city is diverse and culturally rich, with amenities that will ensure our employees and their families thrive,” said Jim Squires, Chairman, President and CEO of Norfolk Southern. “We are committed that Norfolk Southern and its people will be more than just residents of Atlanta: We plan to be engaged community partners, committed to the future of our new home.”

When Norfolk & Western merged with Southern Railway in 1982 to form Norfolk Southern, the headquarters was located in Norfolk, VA, while the company’s operations and technology leadership was located in Atlanta. Today, the company plays a critical role in driving the U.S. economy, providing freight transportation for industry, agriculture, energy, consumer products, e-commerce, and more.

“To be a leader in today’s rapidly evolving transportation and logistics market, the company needed to be more agile and work more collaboratively across organizational boundaries,” said Executive Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer Annie Adams. “Our new building brings us together in a central location, which was designed to boost collaboration and innovation.”

Norfolk Southern employs 19,000 across its footprint, of which 3,000 employees will call the new headquarters home. The building enhances the company’s presence in Georgia, which dates to the mid-1840’s.

“Today our data scientists, engineers, and IT professionals are using artificial intelligence, machine vision, and advanced analytics to make the railroad industry safer, and improve service for our customers,” added Squires. “At the same time, we will continue to lead our industry in sustainability. Today’s locomotives are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight over land.”

For Norfolk Southern, sustainability and employee health and wellness were front and center in designing the new space. The company’s new headquarters is built to LEED version 4 specifications, and aims to one of the first LEED Gold certified office buildings in Georgia.

The building features two modern architecture glass towers with a connecting campus-style hub, and is designed with touchless technology from top to bottom. It contains several open workspaces, street-level plazas, and rooftop terraces, as well as employee amenities including a restaurant-like food hall, 24/7 fitness center, on-site daycare, a coffee shop, art installations, and an artist-in-residence studio.

