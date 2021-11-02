Logistics: Constant State Of Change

By the BF Staff

From the September/October 2021 Issue

The Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals’ (CSCMP) Annual State of Logistics Report®, titled “Change of Plans,” presented by Penske Logistics and authored by Kearney, was released on June 24, and “finds supply chains continuing to reset from the pandemic with resilient logisticians adapting, planning and shifting to meet current and future demands.”

“This story of the year 2020 is one of adaptation under the most severe conditions in memory,” says Michael Zimmerman, partner with A.T. Kearney and the report’s author. “Systems strained and sometimes broke.”

The national economy shrank by 3.5 percent, to $20.94 trillion, while logistics shrank 4 percent, to $1.56 trillion, or 7.4 percent of the GDP.

In early 2020 the pandemic caused global supply chains to suddenly stop, and as they started back up, they often faced capacity shortages, price increases and bottlenecks. The report notes, “Change is inevitable in supply chains, and adjustments are ongoing as manufacturers shift their sources and consumers shift their spending habits.”

The report described the “K-shaped” recovery of 2021, explaining that hospitality, restaurants and airlines struggled, while grocery retail, home improvement and e-commerce prospered. E-commerce purchases (including in-store pick-ups) grew by 33 percent to $792 billion, representing 14 percent of all retail sales.

According to the report, Transportation costs rose by 0.8 percent in 2020, driven by a 24.3 percent increase in the parcel and last-mile segment, complements of e-commerce and home delivery. Air freight costs increased by 9 percent, motor decreased 0.6 percent, water was down 28.6 percent, rail was down 11 percent overall, and pipeline was up 1.7 percent.

Disruptions, including the pandemic and natural disasters, have caused supply chains to continuously adapt, and it looks like they will have to continue doing so. Take a look at some areas with logistical advantages that may help make this an easier feat in the future.

CAROLINA CONNECTOR INTERMODAL TERMINAL AND NASH COUNTY, NC

Nash County, NC is excited to announce the opening of the Carolina Connector or CCX, a new, high-tech $160 million intermodal terminal operated by CSX Intermodal Terminals, Inc., slated to begin operations in the fourth quarter 2021.

The intermodal terminal provides a vital link in the supply chain, connecting rail with trucks, allowing consumer goods to efficiently and reliably reach Nash County, the surrounding region, North Carolina and nationwide. The intermodal terminal will also attract manufacturers and distributors who want to be close to the facility and I-95—located in Nash County—to help reduce their logistics costs.

“The intermodal facility will positively impact eastern North Carolina and our state as a whole,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “CCX will not only bring good paying jobs to our rural areas, but also connect the region to both domestic and international markets.”

More than five million people live within 120 miles of the new terminal and Nash County. With the new facility, I-95, regional airport, three seaports and the Raleigh-Durham International Airport, site selection consultants realize Nash County is an excellent logistics location for national and international companies.

“A recent announcement of another international food processing company locating to Nash County continues to display the importance of the terminal and Nash County’s strategic location between New York City and Miami on the Eastern Seaboard,” said Andy Hagy, Nash County Economic Development Director. The Canadian food processing company is locating in an existing 190,000-square-foot building. Additionally, a 62,500-square-foot county-owned building is also committed to a new company locating to the county. “With the present activity and future business growth ahead of us, the county is inviting all speculative builders and developers to invest in Nash County now,” said Hagy.

The terminal will offer many cost and logistics advantages to both new and existing companies, but, according to a national site selection consultant, it also provides substantial advantages to Nash County. Cost benefit studies show significant job and economic development growth in the community and region where intermodal terminals are located.

“Because of the county’s location between I-95 and the Research Triangle region, national site selection consultants have identified Nash County as an ideal location to accommodate the growth of e-commerce, cold storage and logistics companies, especially ones in the life science and food-beverage industries,” said Hagy.

In addition to being a state-of-the-art facility, CCX has all of the important elements of a successful intermodal terminal, which include access to regional market commodities, close proximity to interstate connections, shovel-ready industrial sites and Foreign Trade Zone custom duty savings capabilities. With an annual lift capacity of 110,000 containers, the terminal provides opportunities to convert freight from the highway to rail, minimizing the environmental impact and offering vital scalable capacity to shippers.

The N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) is investing $118 million into the project. The facility will have an estimated impact of 1,300 indirect jobs associated with industries that have access to the facility. Over time, the reduction in North Carolina truck-miles will lead to approximately $300 million in associated public benefits, like pavement maintenance savings, shipper savings, traffic congestion savings and emissions reductions.

“CSX appreciates the partnership it has developed with the N.C. Department of Transportation, and we commend the state for its leadership in making this project possible. CSX is excited to expand its intermodal network, and believes CCX will be a catalyst for economic growth and development in the eastern North Carolina region,” said CSX CEO James Foote.

“The facility is truly a game changer for this region,” said NCDOT Rail Division Director Jason Orthner. “Not only will it bring needed jobs, but CCX will also provide lower shipping costs and better access to markets for various industries in North Carolina.”

Nash County, NC has all of the advantages for companies and developers to grow, especially with I-95 running the entire length of the county and 500 acres of county-owned industrial land within a five to 30-mile radius of the terminal. Nash County invites you to learn more about the Carolina Connector and available industrial properties by visiting www.selectnashnc.com.

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY: WHERE LOGISTICS IS BIG BUSINESS

Oswego County is a truly multi-modal location, with access to ground, rail, air and water transportation for shipment of goods. Situated in Upstate New York, Oswego County is located centrally to New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Toronto and Montreal. A great location and a host of transportation options place Oswego County at the top of the list for manufacturing and logistics site selectors.

Oswego County has convenient access to Interstates 81 and 90, which provide north/south and east/west movement through the state. This places Oswego County within six hours of every major northeast market. Over 25 carriers provide both local and long-distance trucking to and from Oswego County, delivering to every major U.S. market. Multiple greenfield industrial sites are available throughout Oswego County, with excellent access to the highway system. Local logistics companies can provide transloading from truck to rail and offer myriad warehouse storage options, including dry, climate controlled and frozen.

CSX offers daily rail transportation to Oswego County, with direct access at several sites and industrial parks. With a nearby rail yard and in-land port, CSX provides access to more than 21,000 miles of track in 23 states and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec, plus 70 ocean, lake and river ports. Coupled with nationwide transloading and warehousing, CSX makes rail a very viable transportation option for Oswego County businesses.

The Oswego County Airport offers two paved runways (5,200 feet and 4,000 feet) ideal for corporate, commercial and private aviation. There are approximately 170 acres of land available for industrial development immediately adjacent to the Oswego County Airport in the Oswego County Airport Industrial Park (AIP). The AIP has excellent potential for manufacturing or services companies which may find close proximity to air transport service advantageous. Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport is within 30 minutes of Oswego County. In addition to worldwide passenger transport, Hancock has facilities for air freight transport, including a 53,000-square-foot cargo building.

The Port of Oswego Authority is a deep-water port on the shores of Lake Ontario. As a hub and the first port-of-call in the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway System, it is part of over 2,300 miles of water transportation from Duluth, Minnesota to the Atlantic Ocean. The Port primarily serves local and regional clients within 150 miles of the port. The Port of Oswego provides on-dock rail and truck loading, making for a smooth transition of goods to market. The Port also owns a 365-ton portable crane, one of the largest on the Great Lakes, suitable for large lift projects. The Port’s just-in-time storage capabilities provide additional flexibility to delivery schedules. The Port of Oswego expects to invest over $35 million into port facilities over the next several years to enhance their capacity and efficiency of handling everything from bulk agricultural goods to shipping containers to massive wind turbine components.

Oswego County also has access to water transportation via the NY State Barge Canal System for both commercial and recreational traffic. The canal system stretches from Albany to Buffalo, from the Great Lakes to the Hudson River, providing an additional connective corridor for the transport of goods.

Oswego County is one of four contiguous counties that comprise Foreign Trade Zone #90, with U.S. Customs Ports of Entry at Hancock International Airport and the Port of Oswego. The benefits of locating within FTZ #90 could include reduction of duties on materials and finished goods being imported and exported within the zone.

Oswego County has Greenfield sites available that are ready to build on. Within the county’s industrial parks, most sites have utilities and other necessary infrastructure in place. Select sites within the industrial parks have had comprehensive site profiles performed. These profiles expedite the selection process by eliminating much of the due diligence work for the potential purchaser, and several sites are also considered “shovel ready.”

The County of Oswego Industrial Development Agency recently acquired 185 acres adjacent to the Oswego County Industrial Park, doubling the size of the park. The land is zoned Industrial and is ready to be built upon. The park features direct access to State route 481, as well as over 4,000 feet of rail frontage bordering the back side of the park. This expansion was timely since there are only a few remaining lots in the original section of the park. The park expansion will be ideal for large warehouse and distribution projects, as it will feature large lot sizes, excellent highway access and proximity to workforce.

The Lake Ontario Industrial Park (LOIP) is situated in the City of Oswego’s federally designated Opportunity Zone. This could provide additional financial advantages for businesses seeking to locate there. The LOIP is located within one mile of the Port of Oswego, making it ideal for businesses which may find proximity to port services advantageous. Additionally, there is 1,700 feet of rail frontage along the backside of the park.

The combination of various forms of transportation with warehousing capabilities and specialized material handling equipment supports Oswego County’s stance as a true multimodal location. It’s a large reason why multi-national companies such as Novelis, Felix Schoeller, Huhtamaki, EJ USA, The Fulton Companies, K&N’s Foods and Multi-Color Corporation have invested over $700 million in Oswego County over the past decade.

For more information about how Oswego County could meet your business’ logistical needs, contact L. Michael Treadwell, Executive Director of Operation Oswego County, Inc., at (315) 343-1545 or [email protected].

PORT FREEPORT: A RELIABLE WAY TO MOVE COMMERCE

Port Freeport currently ranks 6th in chemicals, 15th in total foreign waterborne tonnage and 26th in containers among U.S. ports. Port Freeport is a deep-water port that rests on the Texas Gulf Coast, only three miles from the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Port Freeport offers an abundance of acreage for development with more than 500 acres mitigated and shovel ready. Port Freeport was established in 1925 when the voters of Brazoria County, Texas, recognized the importance of having a reliable waterway to move commerce. A six-member commission governs the port. The 46-foot-deep Freeport Harbor Channel serves public and private operating berths.

During the past five years, Port Freeport has experienced exponential growth and is taking strategic initiatives to maintain that growth and provide the surrounding community with jobs and economic benefits. One of these initiatives includes a deepening and partial widening project to increase the harbor channel from its current 46 feet to depths ranging from 51 to 56 feet mean lower low water. Dredging on the Freeport Harbor Channel Improvement Project began in April 2021 and is expected to take five years to complete. Providing nationwide total economic outputs of nearly $150 billion a year, Port Freeport is clearly demonstrating that its strategic initiatives are paying big dividends. As further terminal expansions and a deeper, wider ship channel advance, Port Freeport is purposefully building upon its impressive contributions to economic wellbeing near and far. Within Texas alone, Port Freeport was responsible for 150,561 jobs, producing $9 billion in income, while generating economic output of $98.8 billion in 2017, according to a 2019 study by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute. The statewide impact figure is more than double that calculated in a similar analysis just five years earlier. The most recent report puts Port Freeport’s nationwide impact at $149 billion, with the port supporting 279,783 U.S. jobs.

Port Freeport serves its customers and stakeholders through development and marketing of a competitive world-class facility, technically advanced marine and multimodal terminal services and port-related industrial facilities.

Port Freeport offers customers first-class, state-of-the-art infrastructure. Port Freeport’s container handling terminal with two Post-Panamax gantry cranes was completed in 2014. Expansion of the terminal began in 2020 and features 927 feet of berth extension, and will accommodate two additional Post-Panamax gantry cranes. Work on the Velasco Container Terminal expansion is slated to be completed in 2022. A new storage and processing terminal for automobiles was established in 2015, and the Port’s project cargo terminal has continuously served the petrochemical industry through construction and expansions in the surrounding areas. In 2019, the Port completed the first phase of its first major rail project. The project at its full buildout will include a 200-acre multimodal industrial park, which will feature new rail lines, environmentally friendly vehicle storage and processing centers, as well as warehouse and distribution centers.

Public and private docks combined to handle more than 1,130 ships in 2020, a 10.3 percent increase over 2019. Private facilities along the channel include petrochemical and energy industry leaders such as The Dow Chemical Co., Enterprise Products Partners L.P., Freeport LNG and Phillips 66. Approximately 30.1 million tons of cargo are transported annually via the port’s public and private docks, and vessel calls are forecasted to increase with completion of improvement projects such as the ship channel project and container terminal expansion. Additionally, the port’s proximity to the Permian Basin and the pipelines being built to deliver West Texas crude to the Gulf Coast puts it in prime position to facilitate additional energy exports. International shipping lines calling the public facilities have increased roll-on/roll-off cargos substantially.

These terminals, combined with a sophisticated state highway system, railroad connectivity and the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, allow users of Port Freeport seamless connectivity between various modes of transportation for their supply chain.

Port Freeport is staying on very solid financial ground. The port continues to garner excellent ratings from Standard & Poor’s, and each year for more than three decades has been recognized by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFAO) for excellence in financial reporting. Port Freeport continues to excel on environmental and community fronts as well.

Environmental stewardship is a critical aspect of every Port Freeport undertaking, and Tenaris and transport partner Jetco Delivery are acknowledged for their use of the heavyweight truck corridor, significantly reducing potential vehicle emissions. Port Freeport is proud to be a fast-growing Texas port and leading economic catalyst for the Texas Gulf Coast and the State of Texas. Under the insightful guidance of the Port Freeport Commission, the port, in collaboration with its broad spectrum of stakeholders, confidently looks forward to still greater accomplishments, furthering its position as the region’s backbone of socioeconomic prosperity for generations to come.

For more information about Port Freeport, please visit www.portfreeport.com or call (800) 362-5743.

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA: MOVING PRODUCTS AROUND THE WORLD

More than a year ago, Southwest Louisiana was rocked by Hurricanes Laura and Delta. Those weather events amplified the physical and economic pain that already existed due to COVID-19. Then in 2021, the five parish region (Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jeff Davis parishes) had to manage a damaging winter storm and historic rains which caused flooding.

Today, the community is moving forward in a way that should convince business leaders, investors and site selectors to strongly consider the area.

“First, our people are tough, smart and reliable workers. Every time troubles are put in our way, community members adjust, recover and open up business operations. That is what we do,” said Southwest Louisiana Economic Development Alliance President/CEO George Swift. “Second, the resources we have in regards to shipping and receiving enable any business to compete with competitors all over the world. Lastly, governmental officials and facility managers work well to restart operations after incidents.”

The region is the most prosperous small market MSA in the country due to over $100 billion in industrial and commercial investment. A key to Southwest Louisiana’s economic success has been the ability of companies located here to efficiently import and export goods by way of water, air, rail and pipelines. Logistics is a topic that Southwest Louisiana leaders are versed in.

Water: The Port of Lake Charles is a global connection for industrial, energy and agricultural products, as well as breakbulk and specialty cargoes of all shapes and sizes. It’s the 11th-busiest port district in the nation, according to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers statistics on waterborne tonnage.

The Port of Lake Charles is accessible 30 miles inland via the Calcasieu Ship Channel. It anchors “America’s Energy Corridor,” serving the petrochemical, LNG and wind-power industries.

The Port’s cargo facilities are the centerpiece of a 5,400-acre site. The property is largely anchored on and around the Calcasieu Ship Channel, which is regularly dredged to handle the most demanding shipping requirements. The port’s on-site rail service and near-immediate interstate highway access also keep cargo coming and going smoothly.

Cargo is the Port of Lake Charles’ core business. The cargoes include the huge, precision-crafted blades used for wind turbines. The blades are the key components of energy-generating windmills that are an emerging form of renewable energy. The Port has handled more than 1,500 such blades, illustrating the trust placed in the port by the world’s shippers. It also handles the tower segments that hold the blades aloft.

Other cargoes include specialty goods of all weights and dimensions—ranging from lumber, to transformers, to barite.

“Legacy cargoes” such as rice and lumber are still important in new ways, as the Port looks to move both milled and rough (unmilled) rice, as well as forest products—both to and from Southwest Louisiana.

Executive Director Richert L. Self, appointed in 2020, leads a new-look leadership team whose initiatives include shore power and modernized warehousing. For more on the Port of Lake Charles, visit portlc.com.

Other marine facilities of interest include Cameron Parish Port, Harbor and Terminal District, West Calcasieu Port, Port of Vinton, Mermentau River Harbor and Terminal District.

Air: Chennault International Airport in Lake Charles is expanding its capacity for logistics in a significant way—specifically, by entering the air cargo sector. Chennault is building a $4 million, 10,000-square-foot warehouse in order to land an air cargo tenant partner. The intended result is an air cargo pass-through facility which is anticipated to be certified for international cargo by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“With the construction of the airport’s new air cargo facility, we anticipate enhanced opportunities for air cargo operators,” said Executive Director Kevin Melton.

“Chennault offers air cargo movements with uncongested airspace and ramp space—which results in efficiencies that busier airports cannot offer,” Melton added.

The new focus on logistics is part of Chennault’s larger vision.

“Chennault continues to focus on development and capital reinvestment to grow the airport’s positive economic impacts to the region,” Melton said. “With other projects such as Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries (new center), development of manufacturing and office space and Louisiana National Guard (new readiness center), Chennault continues to be a staple for logistics and economic development.”

Lake Charles Regional Airport serves as the gateway to regional travelers. American Airlines and United Airlines are the local carriers. The airport is home to a 159-acre Louisiana Economic Development Certified Suite that is shovel ready for development.

Lake Charles Regional Airport is currently undergoing a transformation following Hurricane Laura, which will see many great enhancements that will further LCH’s future resiliency, including new hangars and a new state of the art general aviation terminal. Find out more at www.flylakecharles.com. Other facilities of interest include Beauregard Regional Airport and Allen Parish Regional Airport.

Land: Interstates, rail and pipeline access are plentiful in southwest Louisiana. The region’s land-based logistics support is backed by Interstate 10, Interstate 210, United States 90, United States 165 and United States 171. Rail services are provided by Kansas City Southern and Union Pacific railroads and an extensive pipeline is used to transport product all over the country.

For more information about the region’s logistic assets, contact the Southwest Louisiana Economic Development Alliance/Chamber SWLA at (337) 433-3632, or visit www.allianceswla.org.

