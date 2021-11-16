L3Harris Opens $110M Ontario Facility

L3Harris Technologies has opened its new $110 million state-of-the-art facility in Waterdown, Ontario, Canada to address the growing demand for its WESCAM MX-Series electro-optical and infrared imaging technologies.

The new 330,000-square-foot facility creates cross-functional efficiencies across research and development, engineering, assembly, service and office space. Currently 1,250 employees work either remotely or out of this new facility. By the end of 2025, L3Harris anticipates more than 1,500 employees will report into this location.

The investment in the new facility represents the company’s commitment to its global customers and partners, and employees throughout the region. The purpose-built facility has been designed to maximize efficiency and sustainability – increasing overall manufacturing over its previous capacity by 80%.

“This larger and leaner factory enables us to optimize production flow, enhancing L3Harris’ ability to meet our customers’ needs quicker, while increasing capacity for larger program execution and future growth,” said Sean Stackley, President, Integrated Mission Systems, L3Harris.

L3Harris’ WESCAM MX systems are active in over 80 countries. Operating across air, land and maritime domains, these intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and targeting systems support more than 200 different platforms.

The company has provided products and services in Canada for more than six decades. Working with federal and provincial governments, crown corporations and civilian industry, its technologies support complex missions in defense, public safety, commercial aviation, law enforcement and environmental/remote sensing.

L3Harris Technologies delivers end-to-end global aerospace and defense technology solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries.