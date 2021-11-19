James Hardie Industries Unveils New Chicago Headquarters

James Hardie Industries, the world’s leading producer and marketer of high-performance fiber cement and fiber gypsum building solutions, has opened its new state-of-the-art U.S. headquarters in Chicago, IL. At 68,000-square-feet, the company’s new office overlooks Lake Michigan and the Chicago River, and supports the brand’s focus on the consumer and market-led innovation, enabled by collaboration and the cross-functional teamwork of its more than 5,000 employees around the world.

“On LaSalle Street, we used to look at buildings. Now we have unobstructed views of the river and of downtown Chicago,” said James Hardie Chief Executive Officer Dr. Jack Truong. “In moving to this location, we were determined to elevate and enlarge our perspective. We wanted to look beyond building exteriors, to the neighborhoods where our customers and employees live and work. We wanted to focus on the needs of the trade, of course, but also to lift our gaze to the homeowner, whose dreams we intend to fulfill.”

The state of Illinois will play a significant role in James Hardie’s transformation and continued expansion. In addition to the new corporate offices in Chicago where the company’s leadership is based, there is a James Hardie manufacturing plant in Peru, IL.

“I’m exceptionally proud to join James Hardie in celebrating the official grand opening of their new U.S. headquarters in downtown Chicago,” said Governor J.B. Pritzker. “Replanting roots in our great city only reaffirms that Illinois is the best state to build and expand a business. James Hardies’ commitment to building more with less is embedded in their approach to sustainable manufacturing.”

“It’s this vision that builds on the manufacturing legacy of our state, as we provide impetus for the nation’s carbon-free production future,” the Governor added. “I look forward to many years of collaboration and growth.”

