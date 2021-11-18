J.M. Smucker Co. Picks Alabama For $1.1B Uncrustables Facility

The J.M. Smucker Co. will invest $1.1 billion to build a new manufacturing facility and distribution center in the McCalla area of Jefferson County, AL. Dedicated to the production of the company’s fast-growing Uncrustables sandwiches, the facility will create 750 jobs in the Birmingham region.

Construction is expected to begin no later than January 2022, with production expected to start in 2025. This is the third facility dedicated to the production of Uncrustables in the U.S. With this facility and an expansion of an existing facility in Colorado, the Ohio-based company plans to double its current production capacity to grow the Uncrustables brand to approximately $1 billion in annual sales over the next five years.

“Our Smucker’s Uncrustables brand continues to be one of the fastest growing in our portfolio and in the food sector more broadly,” said Mark Smucker, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud of the success the brand has achieved, due in no small part to the tremendous efforts of our employees, and we’re excited to take advantage of the opportunities and growth our investments will enable.

“We appreciate the support we have received from the State of Alabama and Jefferson County officials, and we look forward to being a part of the greater Birmingham community,” he added

This announcement is one of the largest economic development projects in recent history in Jefferson County, said Ron Kitchens, CEO of the Birmingham Business Alliance, which worked with Jefferson County and the State of Alabama to attract Smucker.

“It is a strategic move for Smucker to leverage Birmingham’s strong distribution and logistics network, central location in the Southeast and a shovel-ready site to seize an opportunity for one of its fastest-growing brands” he said. “We are very excited to welcome them to Birmingham and Jefferson County and thank them for bringing jobs to our community that will change lives for the better.”

Jefferson County Commissioner Steve Ammons cited the foresight of the Jefferson County Commission to purchase additional acreage for the JeffMet Industrial Complex several years ago, making it an attractive — and ready — site for the new facility.

“Smucker’s is a household name and we are proud they have selected Jefferson County for their next manufacturing facility,” said Commissioner Steve Ammons, Chair of the Jefferson County Economic Development Committee. “It’s important for us to recognize the previous Commission and their forethought to add acreage to the JeffMet Industrial Complex. The McCalla area is hot right now due to useable land availability, interstate access and productive growth potential. We are excited for the continued momentum of job creation for the citizens of Jefferson County and the region as a whole.”

Smucker said the continued demand for the frozen handheld sandwiches has driven the brand’s growth over time to approximately $500 million in annual net sales, demonstrating double-digit net sales growth annually over the past decade.

“Because The J.M Smucker Co. is one of America’s leading consumer packaged goods companies in the food sector, its decision to make a significant investment in Jefferson County represents a powerful endorsement of Alabama’s inviting business environment,” said Alabama Governor Kay Ivey. “Not only will the company’s growth project create a large number of jobs in McCalla, but it will also permit us to build a long-standing relationship with a top consumer brand.”

