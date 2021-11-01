Independent Diaper Manufacturer Hello Bello Opens Factory In Texas

Independent diaper manufacturer Hello Bello has opened the company’s first U.S. diaper factory in Waco, TX. The factory’s official opening establishes Hello Bello as the only independent diaper company in the U.S. to manufacture its own diapers from design to delivery.

“We started this company with a simple mission to provide access to premium products for all, ensuring that parents never have to sacrifice on quality or choose between their baby or their budget,” said Hello Bello Co-Founder Kristen Bell. “By having this extraordinary and very colorful factory, we will be able to reduce our carbon footprint, create U.S. jobs, provide superior quality control and produce a best-in-class product for all families.”

The state-of-the-art 312,000-square-foot integrated facility represents Hello Bello’s multi-million dollar investment in U.S. manufacturing. Creating nearly 200 new jobs for the region, the factory will provide greater sustainability in production and distribution, best-in-class quality control, and will keep costs low for the consumer.

“As a Texas native, it brings me great pride to celebrate the opening of our new Waco factory and to bring a piece of Hello Bello to the region,” said Hello Bello Co-CEO Sean Kane. “From the beginning we set out to design the absolute best diaper on the market that’s both premium, affordable and accessible to all families. Opening our new diaper factory and distribution center here, means we can deliver even more on our brand promise.”

The decision to open and operate in Waco is based on the location’s central geography for its direct-to-consumer customers and retail and premium supply partners. Waco’s location also provides logistical efficiencies and allows for significant reductions in freight. Hello Bello plans to source a majority of raw materials from local and regional premium U.S. supply partners, which will improve reliability, flexibility and cost efficiency, ultimately improving the company’s carbon footprint.

Hello Bello’s location into greater Waco represents a regional economic development collaboration between Waco and McLennan County, both partnering to provide incentive support for the project based upon the company’s job creation and capital investment commitments.

Want to learn more about Texas corporate expansion?

Considering Texas for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to Texas economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.