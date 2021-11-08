Global Tech Leader KLA Opens Second U.S. Headquarters In Michigan

KLA Corporation has officially opened its second U.S. headquarters, a $200 million facility in Ann Arbor, MI. The new campus, which the company announced in 2018, currently employs more than 300 staff members, with plans to hire an additional 300 over the next 12 to 18 months.

“Michigan has proven to offer impressive and diverse talent, rich cultural life, scenic surroundings and proximity to university and automotive partners,” said KLA President and CEO Rick Wallace. “Our Ann Arbor headquarters will not only play a critical role in serving the growing demands of our global customer base, but also in driving our mission to advance humanity. At KLA Ann Arbor, the future is ours to create.”

KLA is a Fortune 500 global technology company that develops industry-leading equipment and services for the manufacturing of semiconductors, enabling innovation throughout the electronics industry. The company’s new headquarters is home to KLA’s AI Center of Excellence, where machine learning applications help advance semiconductor manufacturing.

The facility also houses a 51,000-square-foot clean room—one of the largest in Michigan—to support the R&D of KLA’s semiconductor manufacturing tools used around the world. Corporate functions, including supply chain, procurement, IT, finance, legal, and HR, will also be operated out of the campus, led by a diverse executive team based around local talent.

“With the opening of its new facility, KLA is helping us build Michigan’s future,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “With KLA’s bold investment and commitment to the community, we’ll continue growing Michigan’s economy, creating good-paying jobs, and securing our position on the world’s high-tech stage. Together, we will usher in a new era of prosperity for our families and communities.”

The six-story, 230,000-square-foot building was designed as a sustainable campus. Situated in a beautiful forest, the structure features a state-of-the-art green roof and a monumental atrium. Employees can also enjoy a woodland trail, onsite cafeteria, coffee shop, fitness center, and electric vehicle charging stations.

KLA’s founding headquarters are located in Milpitas, CA, in Silicon Valley. Throughout its 45-year history, the company has been part of many of the most significant technological breakthroughs. The company today employs more than 12,000 people in 19 countries, and earned more than $6 billion in revenue in calendar year 2020.

